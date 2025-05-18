Labour Party Youth Leader Faults INEC’s Delay in Enforcing Supreme Court’s Judgment

Wale Igbintade

Abia State Labour Party leader and youth advocate, Mr. Nwabueze Onwuneme, has condemned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its refusal to implement the Supreme Court’s ruling that nullified Julius Abure’s chairmanship of the Labour Party.

Onwuneme urged INEC to immediately enforce the apex court’s judgment.

He noted that Abia State Governor, Mr. Alex Otti, submitted a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the ruling to INEC more than three weeks ago, yet no action has been taken.

He expressed concern over the ongoing confusion within the party, highlighting Lagos State where members remain unsure which faction’s candidates to present ahead of upcoming local government elections.

“INEC must not fold its arms. The commission must act swiftly to uphold the court’s decision and restore order within the party,” Onwuneme stressed.

The youth leader stressed that obedience to the rule of law is the foundation of any functioning democracy, warning that selective compliance with court decisions undermines public confidence in the justice system.

“When a judgment of the Supreme Court is ignored, it sets a dangerous precedent and weakens the authority of the judiciary,” he said.

He further noted that INEC, as a statutory body, is duty-bound to uphold the Constitution and decisions of superior courts. Failure to do so, he warned, could fuel impunity and internal anarchy within political parties, eroding democratic norms and threatening electoral integrity.

“INEC cannot afford to appear complicit or indifferent. The Supreme Court is the final arbiter in legal disputes, and its decisions must be implemented fully and without delay,” Onwuneme added.

His comments came after Abure’s recent threats at what Onwuneme described as an “illegal stakeholders meeting” at the Labour Party’s national secretariat in Utako.

At the meeting, Abure warned that Peter Obi and Governor Otti would “smell like rotten eggs” if he revealed damaging details about the party’s campaign funds.

Onwuneme responded by calling Abure “an impostor” who shows blatant disregard for the judiciary and the Supreme Court ruling.

“In any other country, he would be jailed for contempt of court. He is morally unfit to criticize anyone,” he said.

He further described Abure as “a general without troops,” whose only political survival tactic is to attack respected figures like Peter Obi and Governor Otti, both known for their public service records.

Onwuneme challenged Abure to substantiate his claims with facts rather than resorting to threats, and reiterated his call for INEC to enforce the court’s ruling and end Abure’s “theatrical gimmicks.”