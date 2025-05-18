JAMB AND THE E-TESTING ‘GLITCH’

JAMB must act with dispatch to restore confidence in its operations

When in 2015 the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) phased out the Paper Pencil Test (PPT) and fully embraced the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), there were some hitches. For starters, many candidates had difficulties printing their slips before the examinations at the designated centres. There were also reported instances where the biometric machines failed to capture the candidates’ data from their thumbprints. Over the years, JAMB has successfully dealt with most of these problems faced by candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions. But in a monumental scandal that has put a question mark on the integrity of its operations, JAMB has admitted to “a combination of human error and technology” that affected no fewer than 379,997 candidates in the just concluded 2025 UMTE examination.

Although many of these candidates were allowed to retake the examinations in Lagos and the Southeast states at the weekend, pertinent issues remain. JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede has been commended by many Nigerians for his uncommon humility in admitting the grave human errors that led to the failures that have dominated the headlines. But while his emotional acknowledgement of the gaps is commendable, even inspiring, it cannot be the priority issue at the moment. Far more important is the impact of the unfortunate development on the affected candidates and their fate going forward. Therefore, identifying the gaps is not enough; sustainable solutions to prevent this kind of serious mishap is critical. Besides, the fact that Oloyede’s press conference was preceded by a public outcry by many candidates, parents and advocates reduces the positive significance of his well-advertised transparency.

Meanwhile, we understand that JAMB has made provision for candidates who were absent for ‘genuine reasons’ to submit their complaints through a new support platform that is designed to complement the existing one to give more options for redress. This will give those candidates the opportunity to retake the exams at a preferred location at a future date. JAMB has also set up an additional mechanism to respond expeditiously to the complaints and queries of candidates. While these steps are positive and reassuring, they are not enough. The full ramifications of the disastrous 2025 UTME examinations will require rigorous self-evaluation by JAMB as well as serious, targeted action going forward.

For JAMB and the entire education sector in the country, there is an urgent need for a root-and-branch review of relevant processes with a view to making necessary changes. Part of this must be technical. Advocates and professionals in the sector have talked about the need for JAMB and other examination bodies to update their technology, processes and systems. The responsibility is more on JAMB that annually generates billions of Naira from candidates. Part of the resources should be invested in that direction. But such internal reforms must be implemented with a value for money mindset.

Indeed, what happens next at JAMB will be critical. Available reports indicate that the 2025 UMTE fiasco is already taking a heavy toll on the mental health of some candidates. It has also greatly disrupted individual and family plans, and led to wasted financial investment at a time many Nigerians are grappling with economic challenges. What has invariably become clear is that public faith in JAMB – an academic rite of passage for Nigerian youths and a key pillar of higher education in the country – has been seriously dented. The management will work to regain the trust of Nigerians.

We do not support the call for JAMB to jettison the CBT or for the examination body to be scrapped. What happened is not peculiar to Nigeria. The major advantage of the CBT is that the testing mode has reduced examination malpractices thereby restoring the confidence of most Nigerians in the UTME. It has also removed the logistic problems associated with transporting question papers from JAMB headquarters to examination centres within and outside the country. But considering what has just happened, the Board must act with dispatch to restore confidence in the integrity of its operations and the sanctity of its processes.