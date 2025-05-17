Tinubu Approves More Air Assets to Tackle Insurgency

*Orders military to intensify counter-terrorism operations

*Meets CDS, service chiefs*Military warns against misinformation, recirculation of old footage

Deji Elumoye and Linus Aleke in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the acquisition of additional air assets to strengthen the fight against insurgency in the country.



The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with Tinubu and the defence chiefs, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the military was committed to addressing the recent surge in insecurity.



Musa, also revealed that the additional equipment had already been procured to strengthen the fight against terrorists.



Also, yesterday, Tinubu ordered the military to intensify its counter-terrorism and anti-banditry operations to free all nooks and crannies of the country from criminal elements, terrorists, and bandits.



Tinubu gave this order while inducting the newly procured A109S Trekker Helicopters, tagged NAF 544 and NAF 545, into the Order of Battle of the Nigerian Air Force.



Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President revealed that the newly inducted platforms were acquired alongside others, like the Diamond-62 surveillance aircraft, the T-129 ATAK helicopters, and the King Air 360i aircraft, as well as others that will be delivered in the coming months.



Likewise, the President who also received a delegation of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria led by its General Secretary, Archbishop Chivir Chianson at the State House, Abuja, yesterday, stressed his administration’s resolve towards countering the insurgency in parts of the country, stressing that he will not condone any form of evil against the citizenry.



Represented by his Special Adviser on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, Tinubu said the security agencies were ready with renewed commitment to restore safety and security to every part of the country, stressing that the fight against insecurity will be holistic.



Speaking further at the closed-door meeting with Tinubu, which was also attended by Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, among other top security chiefs, Musa said: “Mr. President has given a directive as to what to do next for us to intensify all efforts, collaborate with all our sister countries around us because it is the porous nature from there that is aggravating our issues on ground.



“And so all our theatres have been enhanced, equipment has been bought and Mr. President has given us much approval for air assets, and other aspects of security and as we said, it is not only the kinetic aspect, the non-kinetic aspect is most important.



“The President is also looking at discussing with governors for their own support by ensuring that dividends of democracy extend to the community to stamp down the issue of insecurity and we are working together.”



Musa attributed the recent surge in insecurity in Nigeria to a global push by terrorists and jihadists across the Sahel region, noting that the pressure on Nigeria is largely due to the porous nature of its borders.



He stated that the meeting with President Tinubu was held to review the overall security situation in the country, adding that the President was deeply concerned about the current developments and is determined to see them resolved.

The Chief of Defence Staff also appealed to Nigerians not to get tired of supporting the security agencies in the fight against insurgency.



He also cautioned citizens to be wary of fake news, citing instances where videos from other countries are circulated on social media as though they depict events in Nigeria.



Tinubu further assured the military that he was committed in providing them with all the tools and armaments needed to carry out their duties as well as protect the territorial integrity of the country and imbuing the populace with confidence and safety.



He also urged the military to step up their efforts to conclusively end the multi-dimensional security challenges facing the country.



President Tinubu stressed that the efforts of the military in finally wrapping up its progressive onslaught against “the enemies of our collective progress are not only critical to the end-state but essential in giving people the trust and confidence they require to thrive and prosper.”



He assured that his administration will continue to support the Nigerian Air Force and indeed other security agencies by giving due attention and priority to fleet modernisation, as well as training and welfare of men and women in uniform.



He stated, “You may recall that in my inaugural address, I was very emphatic that security shall be a top priority of our administration because neither economic prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence. It was also my solemn promise to deploy the entire machinery of state power to ensure the security of our people and their properties in a just, free, and fair democratic society. Furthermore, I had pledged to put an end to the menace of terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality that have blighted our country for so long.”



He explained that the induction ceremony was not merely about adding new helicopters to the NAF fleet but a strategic statement of intent; a demonstration of collective resolve to strengthen the armed forces, defend the nation, and reinforce Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa.



He expressed confidence that the deployment of the newly acquired platforms would add impetus to the combat power of the Nigerian Air Force in tackling contemporary security challenges, not only within the shores of the country but also in the West African sub-region.



Tinubu said: “As your Commander-in-Chief, I understand that a well-equipped military is essential not only for securing our nation but also for preserving our democracy. A democratically stable Nigeria is fundamental to our national progress and regional peace, and the defence of democracy requires a military that is well-prepared, well-trained, and well-equipped.



“We also recognise that the security of a nation is intrinsically linked to its economic growth and social stability. Accordingly, my administration will remain steadfast in modernising the Armed Forces, ensuring that you have the best tools to perform your duties effectively. This investment in air power aligns with our broader vision to protect Nigeria’s democratic institutions, uphold national sovereignty, and maintain law and order. Therefore, we will continue to invest in cutting-edge defence technologies and provide our military with the resources needed to counter both conventional and asymmetric threats.



“I am overly confident and rightly so that the deployment of these newly acquired platforms will add impetus to the combat power of the Nigerian Air Force in tackling our contemporary security challenges, not only within the shores of our Country but also in the West African sub-region.



“Despite our budgetary constraints amidst the prevailing economic situation, the acquisition of these aircraft, amongst other military equipment, is an expression of our commitment to enhanced national security. We shall ensure that every sector of our nation experiences the change that we have promised.”



The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, said the induction ceremony was a clear testament to the federal government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the capabilities of the Nigerian Air Force, and the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria, towards combating terrorism, armed banditry, oil theft, and other security challenges confronting our dear nation.



He stressed that the dynamic security landscape of the nation demands an agile, well-equipped, and responsive air force capable of rapid deployment across multiple theatres.



This reality, he said, underscored the need for continuous investment in modern platforms to bolster the Nigerian Air Force’s capacity to deliver air power across all spectrums of warfare.



The CAS said the successful acquisition of the Agusta Westland (AW) 109 Trekker Helicopter was a significant leap in its modernisation efforts.



According to him, “It is noteworthy that from 2024 to date, the Nigerian Air Force has received a total of nine brand new aircraft into its inventory, comprising four T-129 ATAK helicopters, three King Air 360i aircraft, as well as the two Augusta 109S Trekker Helicopters being inducted today.



“Furthermore, in line with Mr. President’s firm commitment towards Nigeria’s security, the Nigerian Air Force is poised to receive 49 more aircraft within the next two years. These include 10 additional Augusta 109 Trekker helicopters, 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters, 24 M-346 fighter and ground attack aircraft, and three CASA–295 medium airlift aircraft.”



These acquisitions, the CAS said, would significantly bolster their precision strike, ground attack, and air mobility capabilities to support their counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.



He also revealed that eight pilots and 18 engineers, and technicians had been trained for the effective deployment of the A109S Trekker helicopters.

This, Abubakar said, was in addition to air and ground crew currently undergoing specialised training abroad.



Meanwhile, the Military had while cautioning against what it called, “reckless dissemination of fake content and propaganda materials”, warned that those behind such disinformation campaigns will be identified and held accountable in accordance with the law.



The military also expressed its full commitment and unwavering efforts to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation, stressing that troops in the North-east and across all theatres of operations remain resolute and are making significant progress in dismantling terrorist networks.



Reacting to a viral video alleging that a military formation was overran in Marte, Borno State, and many soldiers were killed, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, in a statement described the video footage as fake.



Kangye said: “The attention of the Armed Forces of Nigeria has been drawn to a video currently circulating on social media, falsely presented as footage from the recent attack on troops in Marte, Borno State. Following a thorough analysis by relevant authorities, it has been confirmed that the video is not related to the Marte incident in any form. The visual content, terrain, and operational context clearly indicate that the footage is from an occurrence at a different location, which was first posted on 7 December 2020.



“The video clips are being deliberately recycled and manipulated by criminal elements and sympathizers of terrorist groups to mislead the public and sow seeds of fear, while aiming to dissuade the public from the gains being recorded by troops of the AFN in the ongoing operations across the country.



“For the avoidance of doubt, troops of the AFN in Marte came under attack on Monday, 12 May 2025, at about 0300 hours. However, the troops were able to repel the terrorists after a fierce gun battle, with a large number of terrorists neutralized while others escaped with bullet wounds. Following this, the terrorists resorted to sharing an old clip as propaganda to mislead gullible members of the public.”



The military authority said this act of misinformation is not only malicious but also a failed attempt to demoralise gallant troops and undermine the confidence of Nigerians in the Armed Forces.



To this end, the military urged the public to disregard the fake video and rely only on official sources for verified information on military operations, stressing that the support and cooperation of all Nigerians remain vital in the collective fight against terrorism and all forms of insecurity.



In the meantime, Tinubu has stressed his administration’s resolve towards countering the insurgency in parts of the country, stressing that he will not condone any form of evil against the citizenry.



The President stated this when he received a delegation of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria led by its General Secretary, Archbishop Chivir Chianson at the State House, Abuja.



Represented by Bwala, Tinubu said the security agencies were ready with renewed commitment to restore safety and security to every part of the country, stressing that the fight against insecurity will be holistic.



According to him, “This administration is committed to addressing insecurity and will not tolerate any form of evil. Crime is crime and has no religious or tribal colouration. The security forces have fresh marching orders to deal decisively with all criminal activities.



“We are engaging with state governors to address root causes of insecurity. It may exist to a certain degree but rest assured that we are committed to ensuring citizens can pursue their dreams in a secured environment.”



He, however, stressed the need for a broad-based national consensus to deal effectively with the scourge where everyone agrees that evil is evil and crime is crime, without shielding or politicising it.