Tinubu Appoints Holloway as Overseer of National Theatre

James Emejo in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Disun Holloway as Chairman of Theatre Partners, the entity charged with overseeing the operations and revitalisation of the iconic National Theatre, Lagos.

The theater was renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.

Holloway, who formerly served as Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism and Intergovernmental Affairs, brings to the role decades of leadership in culture, governance, and the creative economy.

A respected advocate for the arts, he has consistently championed initiatives that bridge cultural preservation with economic opportunity.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the National Theatre, which has recently undergone a landmark transformation into a world-class cultural facility.

The renovation, undertaken by the Bankers’ Committee under the leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), represented a N68 billion investment aimed at restoring the historic venue to its former glory and unlocking its future potential.

Originally expected to take nine months, the renovation ultimately spanned six years, due to a significant underestimation of the scale and complexity of work required, as well as interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The result is a rejuvenated National Theatre that stands ready to serve as a premier destination for the performing arts, cultural exchange, and creative enterprise.

However, Holloway will lead efforts to ensure the sustainable management of this national asset, working closely with government agencies, the private sector, and creative industry stakeholders to fully activate the theatre’s potential as a hub for artistic innovation and economic development.

The appointment also marked a renewed commitment to Nigeria’s cultural renaissance and the power of creative industries to drive inclusive growth.