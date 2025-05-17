Technology Not Alien to Igbo as Progenitors Achieved Advanced Skills in Iron Artefacts, Says Author

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





With new archaeological findings pointing to early Igbo civilisation dating back to 3,000 BCE, it has been established that the progenitors of Ndigbo were proficient in iron works well ahead of the recorded civilisations that came later.

Ndigbo have, therefore, been urged to hold fast to the legacy of technological advancement bequeathed to them as well as their language and culture, despite unrelenting assaults by colonial impartations.



The call was made by a prominent member of the Igbo Leaders of Thought, Obi Barth Oyibo Thompson, who has documented the early Igbo advancement in a book titled, ‘Centuries of Igbo Civilisation: Origin, Cosmology and Epistemology of the Igbo People’.



The elder statesman presented the groundbreaking book, along with his autobiography titled: ‘The Candle and the Wind’, to the public penultimate yesterday during his 80th birthday celebration held in his compound at Olokoro, Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.



Oyibo noted that Igbo civilisation had emerged in South-eastern Nigeria by 3,000 BCE, adding that “evidence derived from archaeology (iron artefacts) show that by 2,000 – 1,500 BCE (before the Sumerians) Igbo people had developed Iron working skills.”



He stressed the need for Igbo people to know and appreciate their true history instead of relying on “the musings of colonial elites” that promoted white civilisation and obliterated black civilisation that existed earlier.

“By 500 BCE, Igbo society had developed complex systems of agriculture, architecture, artistry and trade networks,” the Octogenarian author stated, adding that “by 100 CE, the Igbo civilisation was far more advanced than the British.”

“But for the advance in artefact dating technologies, these facts would have remained secret, known only within a tiny cult of humanity,” he added.



To ensure that the authentic Igbo history as supported by anthropological and archaeological evidence was made available to every Igbo person, Oyibo declared that his book on Igbo civilisation would be distributed free.



“The greatest profit I want to make from the book (Centuries of Igbo Civilisation) is for a child to read the book and make something out of it (by knowing Igbo history and culture),” he said.



He lamented that centuries of distorted history, hidden truth and facts engendered by colonialism have combined to impoverish the minds of the black race hence the need for mind liberation.



Oyibo stated that “Nigerians love and appreciate one another” but with colonialism, which he described as “a very unfortunate historical event”, suspicion and antagonism have set in.



He further lamented that colonialism destroyed every facet of life and identity of the Aboriginal Igbo, regretting that he could not even use Igbo language to write the book on Igbo civilisation.



According to him, there has been an “endless struggle to suppress the truth and facts”, pointing out that whoever “stumbles on the truth” and refuses to reveal it was as guilty as those working day and night to ensure that truth doesn’t see the light of day.



“The greatest wealth is the human mind,” Oyibo said, adding that “the challenge before us is to encourage every child to become what he wants to be”, adding that a society is impoverished whenever it fails to give each person the opportunity to excel.



The Olokoro clan of Abia State poured out in their numbers to celebrate their illustrious son, Oyibo, a great philanthropist of note, who has over the years contributed in the development of the Olokoro clan.



Several people that spoke at the event extolled the celebrant for building several internal roads in Olokoro, giving out scholarships, jobs and empowerment opportunities to his kith and kin.



The event, which attracted many dignitaries from far and near, featured extravagant display of culture as several cultural troupes, including masquerades, turned out to add colour to the birthday celebration.