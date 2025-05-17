NAF Strengthens Civil-military Relations with Medical Outreach in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has strengthened civil-military relations in Katsina State by providing free medical services to about 1,500 residents of Sandamu Local Government Area of the state.

The medical outreach, which is part of activities lined up in commemoration of the 61st anniversary of the NAF, covered children, pregnant women and the elderly from various communities in the local government.

The one-day medical programme was geared towards ameliorating the health burden of the local government as well as enhancing the cordial relationship by ensuring availability of quality medical care to the host communities.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Commander, 263 NAF Reference Hospital Daura, Group Captain Emeka Ifebi, said the medical outreach was a testament to NAF’s commitment to improving its relationships with the civilian population.

“Therefore, this medical outreach will in no small way contribute to the wealth of the people of Sandamu community. You will have the privilege of free consultation with our team of medical experts. Free screening exercises for malaria, diabetes and hypertension.

“Free prescription and medications, free dental checks and distribution of toothbrushes and toothpastes, free eye examination and distribution of reading glasses, deworming of children and free insecticide treated nets to pregnant women and children,” Ifebi said.

He urged residents of the local government to share credible information with the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force to enable them to turn it into actionable intelligence in order to fend off security challenges.

Ifebi said the civil-military collaboration will significantly enhance the military’s ongoing efforts in combating banditry and other forms of criminality, thereby restoring peace and stability in the country.

He commended the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, for providing the needed funds and logistics for the medical outreach.

“Sir, for touching the lives of the people of this community, I want to assure you that the people of Sandamu are full of joy and very grateful. May God bless and honour you sir,” Ifebi added.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Sandamu, Hon. Usman Nalado, described the medical outreach as a step towards bridging the gap in accessing quality healthcare between rural and semi-urban communities which have remained a challenge for years.

Nalado, represented by the Secretary of the Council, Hon. Nasiru Ibrahim Kwasarawa, said the outreach reflects NAF’s enduring commitment not only to national security but to the health and well-being of civilians.

He therefore admonished the people of the local government to take advantage of the free medical outreach because “health is wealth and early detection and treatment can save lives”.