NADDC DG, Stakeholders Applaud FG’s Nigeria First Policy

The Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, has described the ‘Nigeria First’ policy announced last week by the federal government as an initiative that will drive patronage for the auto manufacturing plants in Nigeria.

The director general is optimistic that the policy initiated by the Bola Tinubu-led administration will impact positively on the operations of the local auto plants and on the rest of the industry.

The Renewed Hope Nigeria First policy, announced on Monday, May 5, 2025, mandates all federal ministries, departments and agencies to give absolute priority to Nigerian goods, services and know‑how when spending public funds.

Reacting to the news in an interview, Osanipin stated: “Yes, we are happy, especially in the auto sector. This is the kind of strategic and high-powered decision that will help to improve the patronage of locally assembled vehicles.

“Coming from Mr President, nothing beats this in terms of supporting local manufacturers. So, we at the NADDC, we have seen it, and we are happy.”

He said that following the announcement, the NADDC has updated its list of auto manufacturers in the country which contains their brands, products and other details.

The Council’s report which has always been with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) – the Federal Government agency responsible for regulating and overseeing public procurement processes – would soon be submitted to the appropriate government quarters.

BPP is saddled with very important roles in the implementation of the ‘Nigeria First’ Initiative.

“The report on the auto plants (and their products) being with the BPP is important, so that whoever is interested to work with the bureau will know the locally assembled vehicles that are available.

“The report with BPP, shows the auto brands that are available in Nigeria. It clearly shows that Company A has so so brand and vehicles; they have this pick-up, they have this and that vehicles.”

Osanipin is also excited that the ‘Nigeria First’ policy directs Federal Government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to ensure full compliance in their procurements.

According to the DG, it is a remarkable improvement on the Executive Orders 5 and 3 before it, because, whereas the Executive Orders emphasised on 40 percent of the products to be purchased bring produced in Nigeria, the new policy insists on 100 percent, except where they are not available locally.

The ‘Nigeria First’ policy empowers the BPP to ensure that all (100 percent) government procurements are made in Nigeria, but could approve patronage of imported products where there are no local alternatives.

The Director General said the Council is eagerly looking forward to the commencement of implementation, saying: “The BPP is expected to issue a guideline on the implementation, and we at the NADDC are eagerly waiting for the guideline.

“President Tinubu has done his own, which is paving the way for all us, Osanipin remarked. “It is now left for us to come up with how it is going to be operational. We are very happy that the whole country is aware and Nigerians are ready for this. We will push it and let Nigerians know the types of vehicles available.”

Also, the Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd (IVM), Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma, CON, said the new policy is one of the best decisions by the Tinubu administration so far.

“Nigerians should be grateful to

Present Tinubu for the ‘Nigeria First’ initiative. If it is fully implemented, it will help manufacturers in Nigeria, especially we in the auto sector. My concern is full implementation,” he said.

Chief Chukwuma assured that the auto plants in Nigeria are capable of meeting all the demands of the MDAs, arguing that there is hardly any kind of vehicle they need that cannot be manufactured in Nigeria.

He cited the example of his IVM plant in Nnewi which manufactures a wide range of passenger and commercial vehicles with high level of local content, including cars, SUVs, pick-ups, buses of various capacities, and fire trucks, which are offered in petrol/diesel and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) options.

“So, they don’t have any reason to patronise imported vehicles. Even if it is CNG they want, we are ready. We started manufacturing CNG buses two years before the government made it a policy. So, we are the leader in that technology,”

Chukwuma stated, disclosing that a multi-billion naira new IVM plant that will be manufacturing only CNG and electric vehicles, will soon come on stream in Nnewi.

The Managing Director of Dana Motors, Jacky Hathiramani, described it as vision for a prosperous Nigeria through economic stability, social development, and the promotion of local industries.

Hathiramani said; “The policy being approved would foster so much more for the country.

“It will be more promising for automobiles, especially in areas like local assembly, supply chain development, and potential incentives for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and conversion centres.”

Dana Motors’ auto plant located in the Isolo area of Lagos assembles a wide range of eco-friendly vehicles, including passenger cars and CNG-powered buses of various capacities.

As the sole representative of the Kia brand in Nigeria, Dana Motors also provides in the local market multi award-winning electric cars, including EV3, EV5, and EV9.

Caption: The Volkswagen Polo generations

Volkswagen Polo Marks 50 Years,

Successful Worldwide

“Small on the outside. Big on the inside.” This was the slogan used by Volkswagen 50 years ago to advertise its latest product at the time, the Polo. When the small car came on the market in early May 1975, nobody expected that the extremely compact two-door vehicle would become a bestseller – nationally and internationally, over five decades, in six generations, with several prestigious awards, with more than 20 million units sold and as a pioneer in the compact car segment.Polo stands for affordable entry-level mobility. When the first new Polos were on sale at dealerships, they were part of a new Volkswagen model family that took over the streets in the early 1970s, the automaker said in a statement. In the spring of 1975, the angular small car followed the Passat (1973) and Golf (1974) of the then still young water-cooled model generation, which succeeded the legendary VW Beetle. Throughout six model generations, it is clear that the overall concept – consisting of a fair price-performance ratio, high utility value, pioneering technology for the small car class and, of course, its attractive design – is still popular today and has made the model a bestseller. In addition, the Polo has succeeded in shaping the compact car segment for decades. Recognition from national and international trade media includes awards such as Car of the Year 2010, World Car of the Year 2010 and World Urban Car 2018.

Trendsetter and serial winner. What began as a simple two-door vehicle in 1975 has been perfected and expanded in many facets over five decades: in a total of six generations, as a hatchback Polo, as a coupé, as a sporty G40 or GTI01, as a colourful Harlequin, as an estate, as a notchback with the name Derby, as a CrossPolo with a striking off-road look, as an efficient Polo BlueMotion and, of course, as an extremely dynamic Polo R WRC, which was crowned with four World Championship titles in the World Rally Championship from 2013 to 2016.

Democratising innovation. Each generation of the Polo has offered more space and comfort, more efficient engines and innovative safety features. New features such as front and side airbags, power steering, belt tensioners and ABS were introduced and made sure the Polo remained successful. The next major step followed with the modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform, which set new standards in terms of connectivity, safety and driving dynamics and made the model even more digital and innovative. Today also, the small car boasts assist and convenience systems that are otherwise available only in higher vehicle classes. The model continues to be very popular worldwide and will be kept up to date in 2025. A perfect example of this is the Polo GTI, which can now be driven even more dynamically – thanks to Electronic Stability Control (ESC) that can be be deactivated, performance tyres and a new suspension and steering set-up.

Global production and worldwide success. Series production of the Polo I began in March 1975 at Volkswagen’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, with 1.1 million units being produced there by 1981. As the model increased in importance, production was spread to other locations around the world, including Spain, Argentina, South Africa, Slovenia, China, Brazil and India. With more than 20 million units built, the Polo is one of the world’s most successful small compact vehicles.

Tips

What are the Symptoms of Bad Driveshaft?

A driveshaft, also known as a propeller shaft, is a critical component in the drivetrain of most vehicles. It plays a vital role in transferring power from the engine to the wheels, enabling the car to move. A faulty driveshaft can lead to a range of issues, from annoying vibrations to serious mechanical failures that compromise the safety and drivability of your vehicle. Understanding the symptoms of a bad driveshaft can help you identify problems early, allowing you to seek repairs before things get worse. In this blog, we’ll delve into the common signs of a failing driveshaft and what you should do if you experience these symptoms.

Unusual Vibrations and Shuddering

One of the most common and noticeable symptoms of a bad driveshaft is unusual vibrations or shuddering felt throughout the vehicle. While vibrations can be caused by various issues such as unbalanced tyres or misaligned wheels, a faulty driveshaft is often a primary culprit. When the driveshaft is damaged or the universal joints (U-joints) are worn out, the shaft can become imbalanced, causing the car to vibrate excessively. These vibrations are typically felt under the floor of the vehicle and can intensify when accelerating. In some cases, the vibration may start mildly but become more severe over time, indicating that the damage is progressing. Ignoring this symptom can lead to further damage to other components of the drivetrain, including the differential and transmission. If you feel unusual vibrations, it’s essential to get your vehicle inspected by a qualified mechanic as soon as possible.

Clunking or Knocking Noises

Strange noises, particularly clunking or knocking sounds, are another tell-tale sign of a failing driveshaft. These noises often occur when shifting gears or when accelerating and decelerating. The clunking sound is usually caused by excessive play in the driveshaft’s U-joints or a worn-out centre bearing. When these components wear out, they can no longer hold the driveshaft securely in place, leading to abnormal movements and resulting noise. The noise can also be caused by a loose or damaged driveshaft yoke, which can affect the overall stability of the driveshaft assembly. It’s crucial not to ignore these sounds as they often indicate that the driveshaft is on the verge of failure. Continuing to drive with a clunking driveshaft can cause additional damage to the transmission and differential, potentially leading to costly repairs.

Difficulty Turning or Steering

A faulty driveshaft can make it challenging to steer the vehicle, especially when making turns. This issue arises because the driveshaft is responsible for transferring rotational force to the wheels, enabling them to turn correctly. If the driveshaft or its components are worn or damaged, it can hinder the proper function of the steering system. The most common sign of this issue is a noticeable resistance when turning the steering wheel, accompanied by grinding or clicking noises. This problem is particularly dangerous as it can affect your ability to control the vehicle, posing a significant safety risk. If you experience difficulty steering, it’s essential to have your driveshaft inspected immediately to avoid potential accidents.

Squeaking or Squealing Sounds

Squeaking or squealing sounds are another common symptom of a bad driveshaft. These noises often occur when the vehicle is moving, especially at low speeds. The squeaking sound usually indicates that the U-joints are dry or lack proper lubrication. Over time, the grease that lubricates the U-joints can dry out or become contaminated, leading to increased friction and noise. In some cases, the squealing may only be noticeable when the car is in motion, while in others, it might persist even when the vehicle is idle. This symptom is often a precursor to more severe problems, such as complete U-joint failure, which can lead to the driveshaft detaching from the vehicle. If you hear squeaking or squealing noises, it’s a good idea to have your vehicle inspected and serviced to prevent further damage.

Vehicle Shudders When Accelerating

A damaged driveshaft can cause your vehicle to shudder or jerk when you accelerate. This shuddering is often due to an imbalanced or bent driveshaft, which struggles to deliver smooth power to the wheels. The problem can be particularly noticeable when accelerating from a stop or when picking up speed on the motorway. In severe cases, the shuddering can feel as if the vehicle is misfiring or experiencing engine trouble. However, the issue lies with the driveshaft’s inability to maintain consistent rotation due to damage or wear. Ignoring this problem can lead to a complete failure of the driveshaft, rendering the vehicle undrivable. If your car shudders when accelerating, it’s advisable to seek professional help as soon as possible.

Visible Damage to the Driveshaft

Physical inspection of the driveshaft can sometimes reveal obvious signs of damage. If you suspect an issue, look for visible cracks, bends, or rust on the driveshaft itself. While not always easy to spot, these signs can indicate that the driveshaft is compromised and may fail at any time. Rust and corrosion can weaken the driveshaft over time, making it more susceptible to damage. In some cases, debris from the road can strike the driveshaft, causing dents or bending. Regular maintenance checks, including visual inspections, can help you spot these issues before they turn into significant problems. If you notice visible damage to the driveshaft, it’s best to have it replaced or repaired immediately to ensure your vehicle remains safe to drive.

Lack of Response from the Vehicle

Another symptom of a bad driveshaft is a lack of response when you try to accelerate or change gears. The driveshaft plays a crucial role in transmitting power from the engine to the wheels, and if it’s failing, you may notice that the vehicle feels sluggish or unresponsive. This can be particularly noticeable when you attempt to accelerate quickly or drive up steep inclines. In some cases, this symptom may be mistaken for transmission problems, as the vehicle struggles to deliver power effectively. However, the root cause could be a faulty driveshaft that is not transferring torque efficiently. A lack of response can be dangerous, especially in traffic or when merging onto motorways. Therefore, it’s important to have your vehicle inspected promptly if you notice any delay in acceleration.

Excessive Play in the Driveshaft

Excessive play or movement in the driveshaft is a clear sign that something is wrong. This issue is usually due to worn-out U-joints, bearings, or other components that secure the driveshaft in place. When there is too much play, the driveshaft can move excessively, leading to vibrations, noise, and an overall feeling of instability when driving. To check for excessive play, a mechanic will typically inspect the driveshaft by hand, checking for looseness or abnormal movement. If excessive play is detected, the faulty components must be repaired or replaced to restore the driveshaft’s proper function. Ignoring this issue can lead to further wear and potential failure of the driveshaft while driving.

Contact The Experts

The driveshaft is a crucial component of your vehicle’s drivetrain, responsible for transferring power from the engine to the wheels. When it starts to fail, the symptoms can range from minor annoyances like squeaks and vibrations to serious safety hazards such as difficulty steering or sudden loss of power. Recognising the signs of a bad driveshaft can help you address issues early, potentially saving you from costly repairs and dangerous driving conditions. If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above, it’s essential to seek professional assistance promptly. A qualified mechanic can diagnose the problem accurately and carry out the necessary repairs to ensure your vehicle remains safe and reliable. Regular maintenance and timely repairs are key to keeping your driveshaft in top condition. (Source: Driveshaft UK)