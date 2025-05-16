Wema Bank’s Purple Academy Shines At GlobalCCU Awards, Paris

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank, has been announced the gold winner of the 2025 Global Council of Corporate Universities Awards (GlobalCCU) Award for ‘Best Corporate University Culture.’ Held in Paris, the awards recognised the bank’s training institute, Purple Academy, for its excellence and strategic impact in driving learning culture.

Hosted every two years and considered the gold standard for corporate education, the GlobalCCU Awards played host to the world’s most innovative and high-impact corporate universities, evaluating nominees through a rigorous multi-phase process led by an international jury. The award also celebrates corporate universities that demonstrate measurable value for people, business, society, and the planet.

“This win is more than just a global recognition of our learning strategy as a bank, it’s a powerful validation of what we have stood for over the past 80 years,” said Managing Director/CEO of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni.

“At Wema, our transformation has always started with our people. Purple Academy is one of our promises in motion to equip every member of our workforce with the tools to grow, lead, and innovate as we evolve and adapt to our environment. To be globally recognized in this milestone year is a proud moment for us and everyone who has believed in our journey,” He concluded,

Speaking on why Purple Academy deserves the award, the Founder and Chairman of the GlobalCCU Awards, Annick Renaud-Coulon, shared, “Purple Academy is an outstanding Corporate University that is clearly the Best Corporate University Globally for driving a Learning Culture. It is a Corporate University that transmits, respects and preserves the Wema Bank cultural heritage and effectively evolves it as a principle which drives efficient actions.”