Osimhen Craves Double after Turkish Cup Victory

After he led Galatasaray to win the Turkish Cup on Wednesday night, Nigerian international striker, Victor Osimhen, has said he hopes to win the Super Lig title on Sunday to complete a league and cup double.

The Napoli striker on season-long loan spell in Istanbul fired a brace as Galatasaray defeated Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Turkish Cup.

But Osimhen who has scored 35 goals this season, became the first most prolific foreign player ever in Turkey as he surpassed the record of the Brazilian Jardel, which stood at 34 goals.

His dream of a double in this his loan spell in the Turkish club football will become a reality on Sunday if Galatasaray beat Kayserispor at home in Istanbul to hit 89 points with four games to spare. Bitter rivals, Fenerbahce are on 78 points and may not be able to reach 89 points even if they win all their remaining matches.

“We were fighting for three trophies, but we lost out on one,” Osimhen said to Turkish local media shortly after the cup victory on Wednesday night. “We won one trophy. On Sunday, we will fight for the fifth star (the Turkish Super Lig title).”

He however took to his social media handle to congratulate his teammates and fans for the cup win and the run up to another trophy in the offing. “I want to say a big congratulations to the whole team. We are very happy,” he said. “We showed a very good fight from start to finish. We also want to thank the fans. They were incredible from start to finish.”

Asked to speak of his future since his loan spell was ending with the last game of the Super Lig season, the Edo-born striker restated his earlier stand not to talk on the matter for now.

Top Italian sporting press reported late last week that Napoli President, Aurelio de Laurentiis, had accepted the 85million euro offer from Juventus despite his initial resolve not to sell Osimhen to a rival Serie A club.

Saudi Arabia Pro League side, Al Hilal, are also reported to be waiting on the sideline with cash ready to lure the Super Eagles striker to the Middle East with irresistible personal terms.