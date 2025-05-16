Labour Party  Chieftain Denounces Abure as Impostor, General Without Troops

. Asks INEC to enforce the Supreme Court judgment

Wale Igbintade

A Labour Party (LP) chieftain in Abia State and youth advocate, Mr. Nwabueze Onwuneme, has responded to recent comments by the party’s former National Chairman, Mr. Julius Abure, criticising his leadership and alleging that he represents the shortcomings of a flawed political system.

Onwuneme’s remarks followed Abure’s comments during what he termed an “illegal stakeholders meeting” held at the party’s national secretariat in Utako.

At the meeting, Abure threatened to reveal damaging details about the party’s campaign funds, claiming that Mr. Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti would “smell like rotten eggs” if he spoke out.

In his response, Onwuneme described Abure as “an impostor” who has no regard for the Nigerian judiciary or the revered justices of the Supreme Court.

According to him, Abure should be behind bars for flagrantly disobeying the apex court’s ruling that voided his leadership of the party.

“Abure is morally bankrupt individual and an impostor who has no regards for the Nigerian judicial system and the revered justices of the Nigerian Supreme Court. In other climes Abure should by now been in jail for brazenly disobeying the ruling of the highest court in the land which has specifically voided his leadership of the party and should be in jail for contempt stating that such a character has a huge moral deficiency and unfit to criticize others.”

He further described Abure as “a general without troops,” alleging that his only path to political survival is by attacking respected figures like Peter Obi and Governor Otti, two men he said have distinguished themselves in both private and public service.

Onwuneme challenged Abure to stop making veiled threats and instead provide facts to support his claims.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enforce the Supreme Court judgment that nullified Abure’s chairmanship position and bring an end to what he described as Abure’s “theatrical gimmicks.”