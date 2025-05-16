Katsina Awards N150bn 160km Road Projects

•Pays N7bn liability for inherited projects

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





The Katsina State Government has awarded contracts for the construction of 160-kilometre urban and rural renewal road projects across the 34 local government areas of the state at the cost of N150 billion.

The State Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Engineer. Sani Magaji, who disclosed this in an interview with THISDAY Thursday, said the N150 billion includes payment of compensation to those affected by the projects.

He explained that the road projects comprise 55.7 kilometres nine urban renewal projects, adding that 60 per cent of the projects are dual carriageway with a central median, drainage systems and solar-powered street lights.

He said the nine urban renewal projects include the recently inaugurated 24-kilometer Eastern Bypass, the N3.5 billion dualised Kofar Soro-Kofar-Guga roundabout and other ongoing dual carriageway road projects in the Katsina metropolitan area.

He said: “The total road projects that are awarded by the government of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda is more than 160 kilometers. This comprises urban and rural roads which some are dual carriageway while some are single lane.

“The cost of these road projects both dual carriageway and singles, is up to N150 billion. You know more than 60 per cent of these roads are dual carriageway. Two have been completed and commissioned while others are at various stages of completion.”

He however said the current administration of Governor Radda has paid the sum of N7 billion as liability for 10 inherited road projects from the last administration of former Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

He added that many road projects were abandoned by contractors at 30 and 90 per cent stages of completion due to lack of payment, while others were completed without full payment by the previous administration.

Magaji said: “So many road projects were inherited by this government. Some were completed but the contractors were not or fully paid. Even the flyover at the GRA was completed and commissioned but yet we came and met N1 billion liability.

“But Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has reviewed all the projects and paid more than N7 billion as inherited liability from the previous government and the contractors have gone back to the sites. Most of these projects have been completed and some of them are at 90 per cent completion stage.”

He noted that the Governor Radda-led government is committed to creating modern, efficient urban spaces that can support economic growth and improve the citizens’ daily experiences.

The commissioner for works, housing and transport also stated that the state government’s investing in critical infrastructure, such as road construction, helped to lay the foundation for Katsina’s sustainable development and its economic viability.