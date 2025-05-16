Firm Unveils AI Services to Accelerate Sector Transformation

Sunday Ehigiator

As part of efforts to contribute its quota towards the sustainable enhancement of the Artificial and Cyber security niche space in the Technology sector, Teknowledge has officially unveiled its AI-First Expert Technology Services in Nigeria.

This, the firm announced yesterday in Lagos during its Nigeria CxO Summit 2025 which saw industry stakeholders and players tackle and provide technology driven solutions to the problems facing the sector.

On his part, Chief Revenue and Transformation Officer at TeKnowledge,Nidal Abou-Ltaif, pointed out that Nigeria has always been a nation of transformation right from the ancient trade networks of Kano to the fintech revolution and Nollywood’s global rise.

Abou-Ltaif added: “Progress here has always been driven by purpose. Hence, today Nigerian business leaders aren’t just exploring AI, they are acting on it with urgency, focus, and vision.”

“Yet, as innovation scales, structural challenges persist. Fragmented systems, limited AI-specific talent, and evolving regulatory frameworks continue to slow widespread adoption. Nigeria’s National AI Strategy highlights the need for stronger cross-sector alignment to ensure that AI-driven progress is inclusive, sustainable, and strategic. Which is why TeKnowledge’s AI-First approach focuses on helping clients move from ambition to action, scaling solutions that are ethical, locally relevant, and built to last.”

Speaking at the Summit, Africa Territory Director, TeKnowledge, Olugbolahan Olusanya Stated that this initiative is an exciting milestone for the firm as it is one that reflects how far TeKnowledge has come and the future it is building together with its ecosystem.

He said, “Our new brand and AI-First Expert Technology Services model are grounded in what has always mattered most: people, trust, and progress.”