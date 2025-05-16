  • Friday, 16th May, 2025

Firm Unveils AI Services to Accelerate Sector Transformation

Business | 1 hour ago

Sunday Ehigiator

As part of efforts to contribute its quota towards the sustainable enhancement of the Artificial and Cyber security niche space in the Technology sector, Teknowledge has officially unveiled its AI-First Expert Technology Services in Nigeria.

This, the firm announced yesterday  in Lagos during  its Nigeria CxO Summit 2025 which saw industry stakeholders and players tackle and provide technology driven solutions to the problems facing the sector.

On his part, Chief Revenue and Transformation Officer at TeKnowledge,Nidal Abou-Ltaif, pointed out that Nigeria has always been a nation of transformation right from the ancient trade networks of Kano to the fintech revolution and Nollywood’s global rise.

Abou-Ltaif added: “Progress here has always been driven by purpose. Hence, today Nigerian business leaders aren’t just exploring AI, they are acting on it with urgency, focus, and vision.”

“Yet, as innovation scales, structural challenges persist. Fragmented systems, limited AI-specific talent, and evolving regulatory frameworks continue to slow widespread adoption. Nigeria’s National AI Strategy highlights the need for stronger cross-sector alignment to ensure that AI-driven progress is inclusive, sustainable, and strategic. Which is why TeKnowledge’s AI-First approach focuses on helping clients move from ambition to action, scaling solutions that are ethical, locally relevant, and built to last.”

Speaking at the Summit, Africa Territory Director, TeKnowledge, Olugbolahan Olusanya Stated that this initiative is an exciting milestone for the firm as it is one that reflects how far TeKnowledge has come and the future it is building together with its ecosystem.

He said, “Our new brand and AI-First Expert Technology Services model are grounded in what has always mattered most: people, trust, and progress.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.