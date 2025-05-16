Education Ministry Kicks Against Establishment of New Institutions Amid Funding Challenges

•Says House should suspend further deliberation on establishment bills

The Federal Ministry of Education has kicked against the establishment of new higher institutions of learning in the country by the House of Representatives due to funding challenges.

The ministry called on the House to suspend further initiation and deliberations on the Bill for an Act to establish the Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition in Hawul Local Government Area, Borno State, at this time.

It also urged the green chamber to prioritise adequate funding of existing higher institutions of learning rather than establishing new ones.

Director of Polytechnic of the ministry, Ejeh Usman, disclosed the objection on Thursday in Abuja during the public hearing for Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition in Hawal Local Government Area, Borno State, as well as two separate bills proposing amendments to the Federal Polytechnics Act, CAP. F17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Usman said the ministry observed that the establishment of a Federal College of Entrepreneurship fell under technical education, which was regulated by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

While supporting necessary amendments to strengthen polytechnic institutions, the ministry appealed for “prudent allocation of resources, prioritising existing institutions over establishing new ones to optimise the nation’s educational development”.

Usman stated: “Additionally, the ministry reaffirms the federal government’s policy on citing federal institutions equitably across states. This policy ensures that no state hosts more than one Federal Polytechnic at a time while guaranteeing that every state has at least one such institution.

“Currently, all states, except Sokoto and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), are engaged in this initiative. Therefore, the ministry urges the distinguished members of the Green Chambers to prioritise resource allocation towards the successful take-off of already established institutions rather than initiating new ones.

“Given prevailing funding constraints, the Ministry recommends suspending further initiation and deliberations on the Bill for an Act to establish the Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition in Hawul Local Government Area, Borno State, at this time.”

Usman revealed that the ministry had streamlined and expanded avenues for the establishment of private tertiary institutions.

States and individuals were encouraged to leverage the opportunity to contribute to national educational development.

The ministry pointed out that it had no objection to the proposed amendments except for the proposed amendment of the provision in Section 3(1) of the principal Act, which sought to insert the following new paragraphs: (i) A representative of the NBTE; (i) A representative of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

It explained that while both organisations served critical roles, their functions did not directly align with the responsibilities of the Polytechnic Governing Council.

It stressed that NBTE functioned as a regulatory body for technical education, whereas MAN focused on promoting manufacturers’ interests.

However, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, said the proposed legislations transcended the boundaries of bureaucratic reform, adding that they are deliberate instruments of transformation aimed at reshaping the educational landscape of the nation.

Abbas stated that the proposed legislations sought to democratise access to quality education in science, vocational training, creative arts, entrepreneurship, and business development.

The speaker noted that the strategic importance of technical and entrepreneurial education in today’s knowledge-driven economy has never been more pronounced.

He said the 10th House remained committed to advancing policy reforms that positioned technical and vocational education at the forefront of Nigeria’s socio-economic renewal.

According to him, this commitment reflects the resolve of the National Assembly to support the transformation of the educational institutions into practical, career-oriented hubs capable of meeting contemporary labour market demands.

Abbas pointed out that in the face of high youth unemployment, economic stagnation, and the lingering consequences of insecurity, such an initiative represented a bold, responsive approach to human capital development in the North-east.

He stressed that by offering practical training in trades, technology, and innovation, this institution could serve as a pillar of renewal, fostering self-sufficiency and discouraging youth dependence on governmental palliatives or social welfare schemes.

The speaker said, “Among the transformative goals of this Bill is the proposal to harmonize the Higher National Diploma (HND) with university degrees by transitioning HND qualifications to a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) status.

“This adjustment is not merely symbolic as it addresses a longstanding disparity that has disadvantaged countless polytechnic graduates in the labour market.

“The discriminatory dichotomy between HND and university degrees has, for decades, unfairly limited the prospects of polytechnic graduates, despite their rigorous training and technical acumen.

“It has contributed to the underemployment and professional marginalisation of a significant segment of our workforce. Amending this imbalance is an act of justice and pragmatism, ensuring all graduates are evaluated on the strength of their competencies, not based on outdated institutional hierarchies.”