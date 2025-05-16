Bolt Claims 70% Share of Nigeria’s Lube  Market, Eyes Expansion

Peter Uzoho

Indigenous Nigerian manufacturer of lubricant products commonly known as engine oil, Bolt Super Lubricant, has said it is steadily gaining traction in the nation’s competitive lubricant market with its market share hitting 70 per cent in some regions.

The company projects wider national and regional expansion base on what it terms as a high-quality, Nigerian-blended product tailored for the local environment.

Speaking at the ongoing West Africa Automotive Show in Lagos, the company’s Head of Operations, Mrs Amaka Ogbuagu, described Bolt Super Lubricant’s engine oil products as a response to quality gaps in the local lubricant market, particularly among foreign and some domestic brands.

“Bolt is a Nigerian oil – an indigenous lubricant made here in Nigeria. What sets it apart is its high viscosity and detergent properties. That is why cars that use Bolt don’t experience rust or quick blackening of oil,” she said.

According to her, many motorists who use imported products often encounter issues, such as oil burnouts, during medium-range trips.

“You fill your car, go to Benin City from Lagos and back, and it’s still the same. No engine rust, no black oil,” Ogbuagu said.

Backed by Sochi Energy, a Nigerian-owned company with a blending facility in Mowe, Ogun State, Bolt’s local manufacturing base gives it a price advantage, Ogbuagu noted, but clarified that “It is not exactly cheap. But for what is inside, it is affordable when compared to so-called foreign lubricants.”

According to Bolt’s Marketing Manager, Mr Chinagozim Onuoha, the product is available in Lagos, Anambra, Enugu and Delta states, as well as in Abuja, and recently in Plateau State.

He mentioned that the company has achieved a significant rise in market share with its share hitting 70 per cent in some locations.