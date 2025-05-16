Bandits Abduct Monarch in Kogi

. Abduct five, shot one in Kwara

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Barely 48 hours after the Kogi State Police Command confirmed the arrest of 329 criminal elements in the state, suspected kidnapers have abducted a traditional ruler in Okoloke, a community in Egbe environ, Yagba West Local Government Area of the state.

Similarly, suspected bandits and kidnappers have reportedly abducted five persons, including a man identified simply as Duku, and shot another victim in Odo-Eku town in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State.

THISDAY gathered that the monarch, Oba James Ogunyanda, was kidnapped by suspected bandits in his palace at the early hours of yesterday in Okokoke.

Egbe community, a gateway to Kogi State from Kwara State, has been under the siege of the bandits, kidnappers and suspected herdsmen killing innocent citizens indiscriminately.

In a swift reaction, the Chairman of Yagba West LGA, Mr. Tosin Olokun, has condemned the abduction of Oba James Ogunyanda, Ilufemiloye, the Obalohun of Okoloke, by suspected bandits.

This was contained in a statement signed by Adeyemi Babarinde, the chief press secretary, Yagba West Local Government Council, and made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

“This reprehensible attack on a revered traditional ruler is a direct affront to our cultural values and peaceful coexistence. It is unacceptable and stands condemned.

“The security operatives in collaboration with local hunters have launched coordinated operations to rescue the abducted monarch and others held captive. Search efforts are ongoing, with intensified surveillance in key areas.

“The LGA authorities are working closely with all relevant security agencies to ensure prompt and decisive action. Every available resource is being deployed to secure the safe return of His Royal Highness and others in captivity.

“We appeal to the good people of Yagba West, especially residents of Okoloke and surrounding communities, to remain calm and cooperative. While we understand the fear and concern this situation may cause, we urge everyone to stay alert and security conscious.

Meanwhile, suspected bandits and kidnappers have reportedly abducted five persons, including a man identified simply as Duku, and shot another victim in Odo-Eku town in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the incident happened during the early hours of Tuesday, when the assailants stormed the community, abducting five individuals.

It was also gathered that Duku, who hails from Niger State and belongs to the Dukawa ethnic group, was one of the victims forcefully taken away to unknown location by the suspected bandits.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the traditional chief of the town who is also Odofin of Odo-Eku, Elder Ogundeji, who confirmed the incident, said that: “The suspected kidnappers invaded our town and shot one person.

“The attack happened around 1:30 a.m. last Tuesday, and we rushed the man to Adeyemo Hospital in Omu-Aran where he was treated for bullet wounds.”

He said that the suspected kidnappers have demanded the sum of N11million from the Duku’s family and others kidnap victims before they can be released.

However, a senior officer with the state Police Command, who sought anonymity, confirmed the incident to journalists in Ilorin.

She said that the men of the anti-kidnapping unit of the Police Command have swung into action.