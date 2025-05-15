President Approves Oversight Committee for African Union MSME Forum

•Picks Oye, others as committee members

Sunday Okobi





The federal government has appointed the President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, and other key stakeholders as members of an Oversight Committee for Nigeria’s hosting of the 4th African Union (AU) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Forum.

A statement issued yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the committee, which would coordinate preparations for the continental event scheduled to take place in Abuja from June 23 to 27, 2025.

According to Nkwocha, with the theme: ‘Building Resilient MSMEs through Digital Innovation, Market Access and Affordable Financing for Africa,’ the forum would feature paper presentations, panel discussions, exhibitions, MSME pitching contests, and award presentations to outstanding Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Nkwocha said the Oversight Committee would be chaired by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, while other members of the committee include the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani; Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hon. Hannatu Musawa; and Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh.

The president aide noted that other members of the committee are top executives of key agencies, adding that: “Other members of the Committee include Executive Director Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Mrs. Aisha Rimi; Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Dr. Olasupo Olusi; Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Zacch Adedeji; MD/CEO, NEXIM Bank, Mr. Abba Bello; DG, SMEDAN, Mr. Charles Odii; President of NACCIMA, Dele Kelvin Oye, and Deputy Director (African Union Division), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Anthony N. Alonwu.”

The statement added that: “The Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs (Office of the Vice President), Mr. Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, will serve as the host country coordinator and secretary of the committee.”

The AU MSME Forum, according to the statement, “was initiated as an annual event by the African Union Commission (AUC) to serve as a strategy to empower Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, develop intra-African value chains, and bolster regional trade.

“While the hosting rights are rotated among African member countries, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Namibia respectively, have hosted the first three Sessions of the Forum since its introduction in 2022.”