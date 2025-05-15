Oyo Approves N4.5bn for Bodija Explosion Victims

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State government has approved the sum of N4.5 billion as financial support to the survivors and victims of the Bodija explosion which occurred on January 16, 2024.

The state Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, who made the disclosure yesterday, said the decision was taken at the state Executive Council meeting held at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s office.

According to him, this is apart from the over N200 million that the state government had expended on accommodation, feeding, hospital and security bills following the tragic incident.

He added that the council also approved the recommendation of the 10-man committee to revoke the title of two properties off Adeyi Avenue, scene of the explosion, in the overall interest of the public and that the government should build a monument on the location of the revoked land in memory of victims of the tragedy.

Oyelade stated further that the council frowned on the spate of disinformation, half-truths and mischievous lies being peddled by persons purportedly representing the residents on the role which the state government has played in the Bodija explosion saga.

According to him, such insinuations are unfair and mischievous, noting that the state government will not be discouraged in taking its time to do what is just for her citizens.

The commissioner said some beneficiaries are engaged in family disputes which required painstaking intervention of the 10-man committee, stating that the government will also return to the owners, other properties adjoining ground zero to rebuild their homes at the advice of government paid structural engineers.

He disclosed that the state government will, through the Ministry of Justice, ensure effective prosecution of the suspects so far arraigned in court, while efforts are being intensified to apprehend other suspects linked to the case but at large.

Oyelade said during the executive session, Governor Seyi Makinde advised the citizens to discountenance any rumour concerning the current cabinet reshuffle.

The governor, he stated, said he took the decision to discourage ministerial complacency and to assure the people that he plans to end the tenure of his administration in 2027 with the same zeal with which he started in 2019.

According to the commissioner, the governor said he does not plan to drop any member of his cabinet except anyone who is found to be distracted, maintaining that the decision to reshuffle was done to inject fresh efficiency into the system going forward.