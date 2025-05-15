Niger Police Rescue Seven Kidnapped Victims in Mashegu Forests

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The police in Minna Niger state said it had rescued 7 kidnapped Victims from the Mashegu Forests

Police Public Relations Officer Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Tuesday however said one of the kidnapped Victims Garba Mohammed died during the rescue operations.

Abiodun, narrating how the incident occurred, explained that on the 3rd of this month at about 7am the kidnappers stormed the Masaga village in the Mashegu local government during which they kidnapped the now rescued victims.

According to him, on the same day a team of policemen in company of local vigilantes mobilized for the rescue operations resulting in their trailing the kidnappers to Tunga -Bola village where the gunmen were engaged in exchange of gunfire.

As a result, the 7 kidnapped Victims were rescued unhurt but one of them died adding that the kidnappers however escaped into the forest.

“Efforts is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing miscreants,” Abiodun said.

The police spokesman also disclosed in the same statement that three suspects had been arrested for conspiracy, armed robbery and car snatching.

Those arrested, he disclosed, are Umar Mukhtar 25 years of Okada Road, Minna;

Shuaibu Ahmed, 30 years of the same address; and Mohammed Ibrahim Abba, 25 years of Tafa, Kaduna State.

Abiodun said a Toyota Camry suspected to have been stolen by the trio had been recovered, adding that the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation into the crime.