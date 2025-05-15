Legacy of Mandilas At 75

At 75, with many sterling accomplishments in various sectors of Nigeria’s economy, Raheem Akingbolu reviews the growth trajectory of the Mandilas brand, vis-à-vis the contributions of a few eggheads who have consistently deplored their creative ingenuity in various fields to sustain the tempo of quality services to consumers

Talk of a brand that has remained a household name for decades and still remains a market leader and the name ‘Mandilas’ will readily come to mind. Mandilas Group, one of Nigeria’s most iconic and enduring business names, proudly marks its 75th anniversary this year, celebrating a legacy built on innovation, resilience, and service excellence. Established in 1950, Mandilas has evolved from a pioneering trading and service company into a diversified group with interests spanning mobility, cooling and cold chain solutions.

Over the decades, Mandilas has become synonymous with trust and quality, playing a pivotal role in Nigeria’s industrial and commercial development. From being one of the earliest distributors of auto vehicles in West Africa to becoming a household name in HVAC solutions, the group has consistently adapted to market needs while maintaining its core philosophy of innovation, integrity, and excellence.

In her short, but captivating reaction to the milestone of this iconic brand, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mandilas Group Limited, Ola Debayo-Doherty, painted it succinctly when she admitted that Mandilas success story is in its people.

“Seventy-five years is not just a milestone; it is a testament to the strength of our vision and the dedication of our people. At the heart of Mandilas’ success is its people; generations of employees, partners, and customers who have built and sustained a culture of integrity, excellence, trust and service. It’s a family business that became a national institution. One that believed in the power of local talent, invested in relationships, and stayed committed to Nigeria and Nigerians, Debayo-Doherty stated.

Speaking further, she pointed out that the organisation is an enviable employer of labour, using generations of employees as an attestation to her conviction.

Forces Behind the Brand

Omonike Faida Oladimeji, Trainee Engineer, Mobility: A female mechanic who beat a plethora of male mechanics at a CNG competition to become a high-flyer in the system, Omonike, who has worked for one year and seven months at Mandilas said it’s a privilege for her to be part of Mandilas at this time of its history. “It feels incredibly rewarding to be part of a company that has sustained its operations for 75 years in Nigeria. Being part of such a rich legacy gives me a sense of pride and responsibility to honor the past while helping to shape the future. It’s inspiring to see how the company has evolved, stayed resilient through challenges, and remained committed to innovation and excellence.”

Speaking on what she thought to be the secret of Mandilas Group’s longevity and relevance, the female mechanic didn’t think twice before stating that it lies in the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction. According to her, over the decades, Mandilas has consistently invested in its people, embraced innovation, and built strong relationships with partners and clients.

She said: “The company’s ability to evolve with changing times while staying true to its core values has ensured it remains a trusted and respected name in Nigeria.

When asked to share her personal highlight and proud moment from her time at the company, she singled out her exposure to knowledge acquisition among other high moments.

“One of my proudest moments at Mandilas was the training and development opportunities, one of which afforded me the opportunity of being selected by Ibile Oil and Gas Limited to attend a specialized CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) training. It was a strong vote of confidence in my potential and commitment, and the experience deepened my technical knowledge while exposing me to industry’s best practices, which I found both rewarding and impactful.”

Speaking further, she made reference to how the company has shown a clear commitment to innovation and strategic growth, particularly in embracing cleaner energy solutions like CNG, since she joined. One of the most notable changes she mentioned has been the increased focus on sustainability and partnerships that support this direction, such as collaborations with energy companies like Ibile Oil and Gas. She also stated that there’s also been a visible shift towards capacity development, staff training and empowerment have become more intentional, which has positively impacted team performance and morale.

Daniel Uzomba, Store Assistant, Cooling: Another notable individual in today’s Mandilas is Daniel, who has risen through the ranks to become one of the engineers in-house. He joined Mandilas in 2017, exactly eight impactful years and still counting.

Like others, Daniel considers it an incredible honor to be part of this global brand at 75. “Being part of a company that has not only survived but thrived for 75 years is a testament to the strength of its vision and values. I feel proud to be contributing to a legacy that has impacted generations across Nigeria”

To him, what has helped Mandilas to stand the test of time lies in its strong foundation in service, innovation, and people. “The company adapts to the changing needs of the market while still holding onto its core values. That balance between tradition and innovation has kept Mandilas relevant for decades,” he said.

Sharing some of his proudest moments in the organisation, he said, “One of my proudest moments was completing my Mechanical Engineering degree with distinction while still working at Mandilas. Starting from an entry-level role and progressing through hard work and determination has made my journey truly fulfilling. The support and exposure I’ve received here played a major role in that achievement.”

Bamidele George Olugbada, Group Financial Controller: If a story of today’s Mandilas is told without a reference to Dele Olugbada, the story is definitely not complete because he is not just one of the shining stars but second longest serving member of staff.

He joined the company in 1992, exactly 33 years ago and still holds a strategic position, adding value and contributing to the growth and development of what has become part of Nigeria’s success story.

More than anybody, Dele is not only elated to be part of the 75th anniversary celebration of the organisation, he expressed satisfaction at how the brand has changed the game in many areas of Nigeria’s economy. “I have seen Mandilas go this far and still standing strong, and I feel so happy to be part of the celebration.”

As a witness to the historical growth of Mandilas, he was frank enough to state that the secret to the brand’s longevity and relevance is that it’s built on trust and has a strong family-oriented culture. “The staff see each other as family, which has created a good working environment. Finally, it’s the company’s professionalism, our ability to consistently deliver quality service. That commitment has helped us retain our customers and expand our customer base. It is what has kept us going all these years.”

He gave his personal account and pointed out that he has had many memorable experiences but singled out the moment he was called impromptu to present the report for the Cooling Division in front of then CEO, Mrs. Mandilas. “Each division’s report was assessed based on presentation quality and profitability. Even though I was not given prior notice, I presented the Cooling Division’s report, and we emerged as the best. That moment still stands out for me” he stated.

Chidiegwu Osondu, Assistant Supervisor (Cashier), Mobility: If the award of the longest serving staff of Mandilas is instituted today, no doubt it will go to Chidi, who is obviously the Longest Serving member of staff of the company. He joined in the year 1990 and has put in 35 years, working in various capacities and making significant impacts.

Perhaps more than any other person in Nigeria, Chidi sees Mandilas success as one his greatest joy because he has seen many of the companies that started alongside Mandilas that are no longer in existence today so he considers himself privileged to be part of this enduring legacy. As part of the company’s contributions to his personal wellbeing, he admitted that since he joined Mandilas in 1990, he has never experienced delayed or missed salary payment, pointing out that that consistency is rare, and he remained truly grateful.

On what makes the difference at Mandilas, he said: “The key to our longevity lies in the sincere commitment of both management and staff. Our ability to diversify into other products and services while responding swiftly to economic changes has kept us relevant. This adaptability is what sets Mandilas apart.”

His illustration of his personal highlight of his growth trajectory at the company reveals a nostalgic past of the analogue years at the organisation. He said, “One of my proudest moments was when I started at the Lagos Island workshop. Within a year, I was trusted to relieve the cashier. It was a very demanding role at the time, as everything was paper-based and handled solely by one person. Within three years, I became the official cashier and was transferred to the Ikeja branch. My efforts were recognized, and my salary was increased three times in a single year. Another highlight was my promotion to senior staff, which was a very special milestone for me.”

In his parting message to the new generation of Mandilas staff, he urged them not to see Mandilas as just another company, but as a family business, hence they should give it the same dedication and commitment as they would to their own venture.