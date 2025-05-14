Qatar Airways Seals $200bn Aircraft  Deal with Boeing as Trump Arrives Doha

Duro Ikhazuagbe in Doha

Qatar and the United States of America on Wednesday sealed deals to boost defence and trade ties.

United States’ President Donald Trump arrived in Doha on the second stop of his four-day Middle East trip which began in Saudi Arabia.

Both Trump and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, witnessed the signing of the Qatar Airways’ purchase of 160 Boeing jets from America worth over $200 billion.

THISDAY, which is in the city for the World Athletics’ Third Meeting of the 2025 Diamond League scheduled for Friday, May 16, reports that President Trump’s Air Force One aircraft was escorted into Doha by Qatar’s F15 fighter jets.

The American leader flew into the Qatari capital from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where in the first leg of his four-day trip to the Gulf Region witnessed the signing of sale of weapons to the kingdom, plus billions of dollars’ worth of commercial contracts.

Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Al Thani, received the American president on the tarmac of the Hamad International Airport at about 2.20pm (12.20pm Nigerian time).

Top Qatari government and business leaders joined the Emir to receive the August visit before heading out in The Beast limousine for the Amiri Diwan Palace in Lusail, the seat of government in Qatar.

A visibly impressed Trump told his host Emir that he has done very well for his country. “You did a great job,” observed the American leader.

Before they entered the closed-door meeting, clips of their discussions on state television showed the Emir telling Trump that as a man of peace, he should help to bring peace to the Gulf region.

“I know that you are a man of peace.”

In reply, Trump promised to help stabilize the region by ensuring that peace reigns there.

“We’ll bring peace, not only here, but I know you’re very much involved in helping us in other regions like what’s happening with Russia-Ukraine.”

Trump, who is the first US president in 20 years to visit Qatar, marvelled at the architecture of the luxurious Amiri Diwan Palace: “The job you’ve done (here) is second to none. You look at this, it’s so beautiful. As a construction person, I’m seeing perfect marble. This is what they call perfecto,” gushedTrump as he settled down to the business of why he’s in Doha.

The two leaders later went into a closed-door meeting that is likely to centre on lifting sanctions on some members of the Gulf region, most especially Syria.

Before Trump’s visit to Doha, Qatar had pledged to gift the American leader a brand new Boeing 747-8 luxury aircraft valued at $400 million.

The plane, which would be one of the most valuable gifts ever received by the USA government, is to be outfitted to serve as a replacement for the present 40-year-old Air Force One.

Several critics have however greeted the gift with suspicion with most of them on social media asking what Qatar wants in return for this gift to America.

Trump is clearly enjoying his time in the Middle East, being feted by royalty as he visits some of the wealthiest nations on earth, and striking lucrative deals as he goes.

He argues it’s these kind of commercial contacts that will help the Middle East overcome a history of violent conflict

While travelling from Riyadh to Doha, Donald Trump told reporters on board the Air Force One that he was willing to head to Turkey for talks on Ukraine if his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin also travels there.

The US president said he does not know if Putin would attend “if I’m not there. I know he would like me to be there, and that’s a possibility. If we could end the war, I’d be thinking about that,” Trump said in the televised report aboard Air Force One.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to attend the Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey on Thursday, a US official previously announced.

Trump had given hope to the conflict in Syria, when he said in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that he would lift economic sanctions on Syria, and he briefly met the new Syrian president for the first time before leaving for Qatar.