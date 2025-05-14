Evolve Hybrid Strategy to Stop Terrorists’ Attack on Troop Locations, CDS Tells Commanders

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, on Wednesday tasked new commanders in all operational theatres to evolve a hybrid strategy to degrade the capacities of terrorists and bandits and prevent them from attacking military formations and vulnerable communities.

There has been a resurgence of attacks on military formations in recent weeks, with terrorists reportedly invading and dislodging troops from their bases in Yobe and Borno States.

But speaking during the Defence Headquarters’ Maiden Workshop on Psychological Operations in Abuja, the CDS, General Musa, stated that the workshop is designed to explore other forms of operations.

The workshop, he stated, is also carefully designed to ensure that the full spectrum of psychological operations is brought out to the fullest, so as to achieve the purpose of the workshop.

According to him, “With the recent changes in some of the commands in the theatres, we expect new strategies to further destroy the capacities of terrorists to attack troops’ locations and isolated communities. We need non-kinetic activities, particularly psychological operations, to shape the environment in favour of the ultimate aim of all ongoing operations.

“We understand that the prevalent threats in Nigeria’s internal security landscape will not be tackled through kinetic operations alone. This is largely due to the continuous mutation in the nature and character of the threats, as well as the asymmetric dimension that the threats have assumed within the nation’s contemporary operating environment.

“This situation therefore presumes that the threat has since gone beyond purely traditional military actions, but requires a combination of robust and well-coordinated non-kinetic efforts by all stakeholders to support our kinetic actions.”

He stated that from a kinetic perspective, troops have continued to deny insurgents/terrorists freedom of action, despite isolated attacks on troops’ locations.

The CDS said that the military and other security agencies are more than ever determined to go after all non-state actors to restore peace and stability in the country.

He explained that the nation has, in recent times, grappled with complex security challenges and threats.

These threats, he said, have brought to the fore some occurrences that threaten the peace and security of the nation and have undoubtedly continued to test the resolve of the Nigerian people and the capacity of security agencies to discharge their constitutional roles.

He said: “The perpetrators of these heinous acts have, over the years, threatened our coexistence. Their tactics of indiscriminate violence against innocent citizens have continually created fear and despair amongst the populace. Hence, the theme ‘Defence Headquarters Influence Operations: Optimizing Psychological Operations for Efficiency in a Joint Environment’ is apt.”