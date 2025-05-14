’77: The Festac Conspiracy’ to Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Yinka Olatunbosun

Ten years after breaking new ground with ’76’, a military thriller, the acclaimed team behind the film returns to the international spotlight with the world premiere of ’77: The Festac Conspiracy’ at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The screening will take place on May 19 at 2:00pm at the prestigious Palais des Festivals, marking a defining moment for Nigerian and African cinema.

Produced by Adonis Production — led by Adonija Owiriwa and Tonye Princewill — the movie is directed by the award-winning Izu Ojukwu, starring Nollywood icons Ramsay Nouah and Rita Dominic.

FilmOne Entertainment, West Africa’s premier distribution company, is handling the film’s release. The film dramatises the political intrigue and international tensions surrounding Nigeria’s historic FESTAC ’77 — the largest pan-African cultural festival ever held — weaving a suspense-filled narrative that explores nationalism, identity and legacy.

‘With ‘77: The Festac Conspiracy’, history deeper into history, but with even more cinematic power,” said Tonye Princewill, producer. “This film is more than a story; it’s a cultural reckoning and a global statement about where Nigerian cinema is headed.”

To promote the film and spotlight the emergence of Nigerian cinema, the cast and creators of ’77’ will participate in a range of high-profile events during the festival, including engaging global industry leaders in a conversation about the evolution of African storytellers.

Set to be officially screened at Palais des Festivals this May, the movie opens new chapters for the Nigerian film industry on the global creative ecosystem.