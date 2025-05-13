Schools from Akwa Ibom, Imo & Rivers Win Titles  at MTN CHAMPS Grand Final

The MTN Champs train, now in its third season, made its final stop in Uyo for the Grand Finale, where several titles were claimed and a fierce contest for the school/team trophies unfolded.

Rivers State-based Aunty Iso International emerged dominant in the Cadet Boys category, amassing 45 points to comfortably take the title ahead of Lutheran High, who finished second with 14 points. Four Towns Community and Afaha Atai Government tied for third place, each scoring 11 points.

Their team performance was led by Kingsley Prosper who reached the finals of both the 200m and 400m, finishing 3rd and 2nd respectively. Godspower Dikibugere and Richard Dafubara also contributed crucial points by qualifying for the finals of the 100m and 200m events.

In the Cadet Girls category, CSS Itam from the host state, claimed the title with a total of 26 points. Lutheran High narrowly missed out again, finishing joint second with Ibiaku Itam Community, both teams recording 23 points.

Just one point separated the top three schools in the Youth Boys category, with Aunty Iso International once again clinching the trophy with 17 points—thanks to strong performances from Philimon Amoni, who made the 400m final, and Samuel Ere, who placed 4th in the Shot Put.

Osadenis Mixed Secondary School and PSSI Ididep were hot on their heels, tying for second place with 16 points each.

The Youth Girls category was a far more dominant affair for Charity of the Most Precious Blood, who came all the way from Imo State and tallied an impressive 45 points to top the standings. Despite a modest presence on the track, they excelled in the field events. Theophine Ugochukwu claimed GOLD and Silver in the Discus Throw and Shot Put, respectively. Favour Owivri added more points to their tally with a 2nd-place finish in the High Jump, clearing 1.45m, and also placed 8th in the Long Jump.

The Junior (U20) category provided a dramatic showdown, with Team MTN and Akwa Ibom locked in a close contest heading into the final session. Team MTN, initially trailing by two points, flipped the script in spectacular fashion—sweeping all available relay events. They bagged four GOLD medals by winning the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays, as well as the mixed 4x100m and 4x400m relays, sealing a decisive victory.

Akwa Ibom was no match for them in the relays and the contest really came from Team MVP who would step forward to finish 2nd with 110 points behind Team MTN with 159 points. Akwa Ibom would finish 3rd overall with 81 points.

However, in the Senior category, Akwa Ibom got their revenge. Competing on home soil, they delivered a resounding performance to top the standings, finishing with a staggering 191 points—an overwhelming 136-point lead over Team MTN, who placed second with 55 points. Bayelsa followed closely in third with 52 points.