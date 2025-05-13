London’s Mayor-Elect of Southwark Invites Nigerian Journalist Segun Kasali to Inauguration

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Worshipful the Mayor-Elect of Southwark, Councillor Sunny Lambe, has formally extended an invitation to Nigerian journalist Segun Kasali to attend his inauguration ceremony slated for Saturday, 17 May 2025, at Southwark Cathedral in London.

In a letter dated 8 May 2025 and signed by the Office of the Mayor-Elect, Lambe described the occasion as not just the beginning of his mayoral journey, but also a celebration of unity and community spirit. He said Kasali’s presence would serve as an inspiration to residents and stakeholders across the borough.

“I hope this email finds you in good health and high spirits. I am writing to extend an official invitation for you to join us at Southwark’s Annual Mayor Making Meeting, where I will be officially inaugurated as next Mayor of the London Borough of Southwark,” Lambe wrote.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at Southwark Cathedral, located at London SE1 9BG.

According to the Mayor-Elect, Kasali’s attendance would be symbolic of the shared aspirations between communities in Southwark and those around the world, particularly within the African diaspora.

“It would be an immense honour to have you at this event, where we will celebrate the start of a new chapter in our borough,” Lambe stated. “The day will not only be a celebration of my inauguration but also a reflection of the spirit of collaboration and community togetherness that unites us.”

Describing the event as significant not only for himself but also for the diverse communities of Southwark, Lambe emphasised the importance of representation and relationship-building across cultures. He added that the invitation to Kasali reflected the value his administration places on inclusivity and global solidarity.

“I believe your attendance would be an inspiration to all in Southwark, demonstrating the strength of our shared goals and the value of community relationships,” the letter read.

The Mayor’s Office encouraged Kasali to confirm his attendance and communicate any special requirements ahead of the event. All correspondence regarding the ceremony is to be directed to mayors.office@southwark.gov.uk.

The invitation from the Southwark Mayor-Elect adds to the growing list of international recognition Kasali has received for his work in journalism and advocacy. Known for chronicling development stories and amplifying African narratives, his presence at the inauguration is seen as a nod to the importance of cross-border collaborations.

The letter was signed off with Lambe’s personal note of appreciation: “Thank you for considering my invitation, and I hope you can join us for this momentous occasion. With warm regards and deepest respect.”

The 2025 Mayor Making Ceremony marks a new leadership era for Southwark, as Lambe assumes the position following years of public service. His inauguration is expected to attract dignitaries, community leaders, and members of the public who share in the borough’s vision of inclusive governance and progressive change.