NNL Chairman, Aluo, Commends Referees’ Performance

*Gives kudos to NFF President’s Monitoring Team



Chairman of Nigeria National League (NNL), Mr. George Aluo, has commended referees that handled this weekend matches of the country’s second tier league for their professionalism and fair officiating which helped in producing good results in the various match venues across the country.

According to him their excellent performance saw teams winning on the road which has helped in building confidence in the league and charged them to maintain the momentum as the 2024/2025 League Season is gradually winding up; positing that their performance will help in producing champions which the country will be proud of.

“I want to commend our referees for doing a good job this weekend. They really handled all the matches professionally without fear or favour. Their unbiased officiating made it possible for Sporting Supreme to record a 3-2 away victory against Basira FC while Sporting Lagos beat Abakaliki FC 3-2 on the road with Ijele FC losing at home by 0-2 to Smart City.

“What this shows is that teams can now prepare well ahead of their matches knowing that once they play well, the host team will not get any undue advantage from match officials and I urge our referees to maintain the momentum,” he said.

Aluo also commended the monitoring team set up by the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau for being alive to their responsibilities, noting that their presence went a long way in making the referees perform well.

“It’s equally important that I commend the NFF monitoring team for a job well done. Their presence in match venues, made the referees to be careful in their officiating because they know that any misbehaviour will attract heavy sanction from the football house,” the NNL boss concluded.