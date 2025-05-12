NAPTIP on Global Manhunt for Human Traffickers

NAPTIP Receives 78 Rescued Trafficked Victims Flown from Côte d’Ivoire to Lagos by Air Peace

…Launches manhunt for syndicate behind exploitation

…Air Peace chairman, Onyema begins survivors’ rehabilitation, treatment at Duchess Hospital

Chinedu Eze and Chiemelie Ezeobi

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on Sunday, said it has begun a nationwide crackdown on human traffickers following the safe return of 78 Nigerian victims from Côte d’Ivoire, where they had been lured into exploitation.

The rescue and repatriation effort was made possible through a free humanitarian flight provided by Nigerian carrier Air Peace, which the agency said reinforced a powerful collaboration between state agencies and private partners in the fight against modern-day slavery.

The victims, comprising 75 female adults aged between 13 and 30, three babies, and two male adults, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Sunday, May 11, aboard an Air Peace Boeing 737 and were received by NAPTIP Director General, Binta Adamu Bello; the Chairman of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema; and other stakeholders.

“This is a momentous occasion, a day that marks not only the safe return of our beloved daughters, but also a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to the fight against human trafficking,” Bello told THISDAY at the airport.

To the young women and girls who had just returned, she said: “Welcome home. You were taken far from the safety and dignity you deserve, but today, you are back on Nigerian soil, and you are not alone; this country stands with you.”

The DG further revealed that two suspected traffickers had already been arrested in Abuja, following weeks of intelligence gathering and testimonies from some of the returnees.

“We have also apprehended some of those responsible for this heinous trade, and they will face the full force of the law. Let today be a reminder that Nigeria will never relent in pursuing justice,” she said.

The suspects were arrested in a luxurious mansion in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, having been named by some of the victims during investigations.

Bello emphasised that the agency’s work was far from over. “We shall commence a serious manhunt for their traffickers and ensure that they are brought to justice. There is no hidden place for them anywhere. Let me assure every Nigerian that NAPTIP remains ever committed, ever vigilant, and ever determined to end human trafficking in Nigeria”.

The rescue operation followed public outcry, including a video appeal by social media influencer Vincent Otse, who had visited Abidjan and highlighted the plight of the stranded Nigerian girls.

NAPTIP immediately initiated diplomatic discussions with Nigerian partners in Côte d’Ivoire, leading to the victims’ identification and documentation for repatriation.

Speaking on the next steps, Bello said, “Our officers shall commence detailed profiling of each and every one of them in addition to a medical check to determine their health status. Thereafter, we shall counsel them and allow them to express themselves in the area of skill they want, and they will be adequately trained.”

She described the collaboration with Air Peace as pivotal to the success of the mission. “The owner of Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema, offered to bring them home free of charge. This is not just corporate responsibility; it is a deeply human act.”

Dr. Onyema, who had earlier pledged to fund the evacuation, reiterated his commitment to humanitarian causes including his move to pay for all the girls to undergo medical checkup up and subsequent treatment at Duchess Hospital in Ikeja.

“I decided to evacuate the victims free of charge to identify with them and help them to overcome their challenges. This is in addition to the medical intervention I already sponsored for all of them,” he said. “We’re not just about flying aircraft; we’re about lifting lives.”

He also revealed that Air Peace lost over ₦400 million during the rescue mission to Côte d’Ivoire due to prolonged delays and diplomatic challenges common across West Africa.

Despite the financial setback, he emphasised that the mission was never about money but about saving lives, stressing, “There is no amount of money that you can equate to life,” just as he affirmed the airline’s commitment to reintegrating the rescued victims back into society.

Some of the survivors, while expressing their joy at being home, recounted their experiences in Côte d’Ivoire, describing how they were deceived into travelling under the promise of a better life, only to be trapped in piles of abuse.