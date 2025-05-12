  • Monday, 12th May, 2025

Lagos FRSC Confirms Early Morning Crash, Claims One, Two Sustain Injuries 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command has confirmed that a multiple road traffic crash has claimed the life of one person with two others injured.

The state Sector Commander, Mr. Kehinde Hamzat, who confirmed this in a statement in Lagos, said that the crash occurred in the early hours of Monday.

Hamzat revealed that the crash occurred at about 5.36 a.m., along the Trade Fair–Agbara route, specifically at Iyana Era Bus Stop.

”The unfortunate crash involved two vehicles; a blue Mack truck with registration number AKD 579 XM (commercial), and a silver Lexus saloon car with registration number LSR 545 JN (private).

”A total of five adult males were involved in the incident.

”Preliminary investigations by FRSC indicate that the crash was caused by speed violation (SPV) and loss of control (LOC), in spite of the smooth condition of the road.

”The violent impact of the crash led to the death of one male adult, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries,” he said.

The FRSC boss added that the emergency response team arrived at the scene within four minutes of the report and worked swiftly to manage the situation.

He said that the injured victims were immediately referred to the Alimosho General Hospital for medical attention.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He reiterated the corps’ commitment to road safety and called on all motorists to avoid speeding and always maintain full control of their vehicles. (NAN)

