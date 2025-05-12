Adeleke: Work Commences Next Month on Abandoned Osun House Project in Abuja 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has announced the commencement of work on the abandoned Osun House project located in the Central Business District of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This followed the termination of the more than 13-year old contract as approved by the state governor. The state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure is to mobilise to the site in line with the directive of the governor.

Governor Adeleke, after a discreet inspection of the project, expressed happiness that all contractual issues that delayed the commencement of completion work on the project have now been resolved.

According to the governor, the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure is set to commence work by next month, expressing optimism that the Osun House project would soon be completed.

“In line with the policy of our administration to complete all inherited projects, we have resolved all bottlenecks and the Ministry of Work is to commence completion work without further delay.

“I urge the ministry to fast track the project. A project abandoned for 12 years by the time we took over in 2022 deserves urgent attention. Our administration is committed to completing the project started and almost completed by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

“From 2023 to date, we have successfully navigated the contractual issues. I can assure Osun people that the coast is clear now, and Osun will soon be reaping the fruits of her investment in the project,” Adeleke noted.