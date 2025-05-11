UBEC Unveils Strategic Roadmap for 2025-2027 Basic Education Dev’t

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba, has unveiled a three-year strategic development plan aimed at repositioning the basic education sub-sector in Nigeria.

The roadmap, tagged ‘UBEC 2025–2027 Strategic Blueprint’ was officially launched at a two-day management retreat held by the commission in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer and Protocol of UBEC, Mr. David Apeh, said the strategic gathering, led by the UBEC Executive Secretary, brought together directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and chief education officers from UBEC’s national, zonal and state offices.

According to the statement, the primary objective was to align with the implementation roadmap for the UBEC 2025–2027 Strategic Blueprint and build consensus around refining the commission’s implementation plan, including robust measures to ensure effective monitoring and evaluation (M&E) at all levels.

The retreat also aimed to re-orient the management staff on critical leadership competencies to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen interdepartmental collaboration, and foster a culture of effective and accountable leadership across the commission.

Additionally, the team collaboratively reviewed and aligned on critical components of its revised organizational structure, redesigned with KPMG support, to better position the commission for effective functioning.

In her address, the executive secretary emphasized the need for deeper collaboration among departments and with other relevant education MDAs.

She underscored the importance of reviewing team structures and internal processes to strengthen institutional effectiveness and reaffirm UBEC’s collective commitment to delivering quality basic education nationwide.

A key focus was the need to work collaboratively, internally and externally, to fulfill this commitment, especially by supporting states in developing context-specific work plans aligned with national priorities.

The commission recognized the valuable contributions of its technical partners, Solina, KPMG, and the Lagos Business School, for their expert guidance in shaping the retreat’s focus and facilitating the capacity-building sessions on team leadership, performance management, and conflict management to equip UBEC’s leadership with essential management skills.

At the close of the retreat, the UBEC management staff reaffirmed their commitment to translating the insights and strategic decisions into measurable actions aimed at strengthening the basic education system and improving learning outcomes for every Nigerian child.