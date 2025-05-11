Two Trucks Collide, Crush Two Dispatch Riders on Eko Bridge 

Two dispatch riders lost their lives following a crash involving two fully loaded Mack trucks, with registration numbers; T-10357 LA, and KJA 107 XM.

The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement on Sunday.

The statement was signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Taofiq Adebayo.

Bakare-Oki noted that the accident occurred Sunday morning on the Eko Bridge, inward Alaka corridor.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the driver of one of the articulated trucks, reportedly driving at an excessive speed while allegedly dozing off, lost control of the vehicle.

“The truck then careened into another moving trucks ahead of it, triggering a violent impact.

“This collision led to the dislodgement of a 20-foot container from one of the trucks, which subsequently crushed two unsuspecting dispatch riders who were navigating the route at the time.

“Both victims were confirmed dead at the scene,” he said.

He added that the swift and coordinated response from LASTMA officers, who were on routine traffic monitoring duty beneath the Eko Bridge, ensured the immediate rescue of one severely injured truck driver.

He said the driver was promptly transported to a nearby hospital in a Lagos State Government ambulance for urgent medical attention.

He added that however, the remaining two truck drivers absconded from the scene, presumably out of fear of the grim aftermath.

“Investigations are currently underway to trace and apprehend the fleeing drivers involved in the fatal crash.

“To forestall further incidents and safeguard other road users, LASTMA personnel immediately cordoned off the affected stretch of the bridge and redirected vehicular traffic through the Coastain Roundabout inward Alaka en route to Stadium,” he said.

Bakare-Oki consoled the bereaved families, while expressing deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives.

He reiterated the critical importance of responsible driving, particularly for operators of articulated vehicles.

The LASTMA boss urged all drivers to exercise utmost caution, maintain full alertness, and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before commencing any journey.

Bakare-Oki further emphasised the agency’s ongoing, robust public enlightenment campaigns aimed at instilling safety consciousness among drivers, especially those operating heavy-duty vehicles.

Other emergency responders at the scene of the accident include the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LSNSC), State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) and a police man from Iporin Division of the State. (NAN)