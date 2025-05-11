Producers of MAKEMATION Announce Final Week Run in Nigerian Cinemas

Yinka Olatun bosun

MAKEMATION, the most talked about, coming-of-age AI/tech themed family drama of this decade has officially announced its final week run in Nigerian cinemas.



This will be followed by a carefully curated staggered release that will take place across Africa and beyond.

Produced by Rise Interactive Studios, the film is a moving portrait of how AI and other emerging technologies are reshaping everyday life through the eyes of young Nigerians.



This explains why it has struck a powerful chord across the country for not just its entertainment value but its potential for sparking real conversations in living rooms, classrooms, and boardrooms alike. Children and young adults that were hitherto hooked on Hollywood flicks, gave the movie a fighting chance.



The overwhelming response from audiences, many of whom saw their realities reflected on screen for the first time in a story like this, reveals something deeper: a growing hunger for bold, relevant storytelling that speaks to the now.



Created and produced by Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, the film is currently in the top 70 highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time and is likely to continue to rise in ranks on the charts and in the hearts of lovers of great stories, children, young adults, families and techies who have been the champions of the movie, as it enters its final weekend in the Nigerian box office.

Since its debut in Nigerian cinemas on April 18, 2025, MAKEMATION has resonated with a multigenerational audience.

In its three-week run to date, it has been greeted with rave reviews and high praise including being described as “a film of eternal impact and value” as well as a “masterclass in life and innovation”.



It will now officially leave the cinemas in Nigeria on May 15th, 2025, as one of the top home-made releases of the year to give the producers room to prepare for and commence the implementation of the next sets of roll out activities in the coming weeks.

The entire production team, led by Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, extends heartfelt gratitude to all Nigerians for watching and expressing satisfaction with the film.



“We recognise that MAKEMATION is a niche new perspective film but from the previous screenings within and outside Nigeria, we’d seen great reactions that assured us that we’d made a globally competitive film that would entertain, educate and make our people proud.

However, nothing ever prepared us for the consistent and organic glowing reviews of the movie as we’ve experienced these past weeks,” the first time film producer said.

The emotional connection and curiosity from Nigerians about a film like this that stands at the intersection of youth, and pop culture and tech, fuelled its local success and will now serve as the launchpad for its global entree.