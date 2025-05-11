NEITI Expresses Satisfaction with Use of Resources in Abia, Urges Otti to Sustain Performance Quality 



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has expressed satisfaction in the use of accruals of Abia State’s natural resources for the development of the state under the present administration of Governor Alex Otti.

NEITI’s mark of quality performance was awarded to Governor Alex Otti-government at the weekend following an inspection visit to some of the projects already executed by the governor within two years of his administration.



Both the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji; the Alternate Chairman, Sunday Adoli, other board members and stakeholders of the agency had embarked on the project tour on Friday following the conclusion of their strategic retreat held in Umuahia, the state capital.



Orji, who is also the National Coordinator of the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative in Nigeria, told journalists at the newly reconstructed Port Harcourt road, Aba, that the NEITI board members were amazed at the number and quality of access roads already done by Otti.



He especially cited the provision of access roads in the various markets and streets at Aba, the commercial hub of the South-east, a sentiment also echoed by other NEITI stakeholders on the tour.

Explaining the connection between NEITI’s functions and the project tour of Abia, Orji said: “We are not politicians; we are technocrats, and the connection between the work we do and what we have seen is clear.



“The Governor of Abia State has done well, in my view. I’ve seen, and this is not speculation, that where I’m standing now is Port Harcourt Road, which I learned that the President of the country might be coming to commission anytime soon.

“The last time I was here, I really wept because the last time there was a connection between the government and this city that I know extremely well, was (during) the Sam Mbakwe era,” he said.



The NEITI Executive Secretary noted that “the extractive industry transparency initiative is about encouraging governments at federal, state, and local levels to use the revenues from oil, gas, and mining to address national development and reduce poverty”.



According to him, the questions political leaders must answer are: “When you get money from oil, gas and mining, what did you use it to do? How did you deploy it to connect with the people?”

Orji stated that since “Abia is an oil-producing state, there is a strong linkage between what Abia is getting currently from the national treasury and the efforts to provide solid social infrastructure for the people of Abia State”.



“I have seen that the revenues from oil, gas and mining are working in Abia State at the moment,” he declared.

Also speaking, the Alternate Chairman of NEITI, Ambassador Adoli, who represents North-central on the board, expressed delight in the performance of the Abia governor.

“The governor is doing quite well. The resources he is getting are being translated into the practical development of the state. Permit me to say that he is performing very well,” he said.



Adoli noted that President Bola Almed Tinubu “is doing a very good job for the country. He thinks Nigeria, walks Nigeria” hence it was gratifying that Governor Otti is operating on similar wavelength.

“He (Tinubu) is doing his best and deserves all the support. In fact, I am happy that the Governor (Otti) has a lot of regard for him, ranging from what he told me and told us publicly and that is how collaboration should be,” he stated.



Other board members of NEITI, including the President of Miners Association of Nigeria, Mr. Dele Ayanleke, representative of civil society, Dr Erisa Danladi, and Dr. Loveth Ononuga, who represents the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS,) all commended Governor Otti and rated him high on service delivery.