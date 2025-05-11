Is Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, Getting Things Right?

Somewhere between a constitutional emergency and a command performance, Rivers State now finds itself under the stewardship of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), the federally appointed Sole Administrator. With epaulettes swapped for executive orders, he now helms a state in political freefall—suspended governor, frozen legislature, and all. But is he the solution or simply another actor deepening the drama?

At first blush, Ibas came draped in the rhetoric of rescue. “No personal ambition,” he declared, only duty. A statesman of calm, pledging servant leadership and the rule of law. Yet beneath the decorum, the script is more complicated.

The Senate, not exactly known for swift oversight, recently appointed a special 18-member committee to monitor Ibas’ administration. A noble move or legislative theatre? Already, the Sole Administrator has drawn fire for appointing local government caretakers without public consultation. Critics argue he’s building authority, not consensus.

Civil society isn’t clapping either. A coalition of 35 groups previously sounded alarms loudly. They accused Ibas of veering off the democratic map, using federal might to suppress institutions, and playing judge, jury, and governor. Their tone was less worried and more outraged: the word “authoritarianism” made a firm appearance.

Then there’s the curious case of the absent administrator. Twice invited by the House of Representatives to engage in oversight discussions. Twice, a no-show. No apology, no explanation – just an empty seat and increasingly furrowed brows on the lawmakers’ side. And even though Ibas eventually responded to them, in Nigerian politics, silence is never just silence; it’s a message wrapped in calculation.

So is Ibas getting things right? It depends on who’s answering – and what “right” means. Stability? He’s delivered calm, if silence counts. Legality? The jury is still out. Transparency? The Senate is watching.

In Rivers, the fog hasn’t lifted; it’s only grown denser. The question isn’t whether Ibas has power. It’s whether he’s using it to repair or to rule.