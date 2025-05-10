Where are my Dividends?

Are The Nigerian Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Commission and Central Securities Clearing System now saying that shares bought through a stockbroking firm can’t be recovered once the stockbroking firm folds up? It is surprising that shares that I bought through Quantum Securities Ltd are no where to be found since they folded up.These things discourage Nigerians from investing.I will like to know about the details of my shares bought through Quantum Securities Ltd with CHN4405506KE, FBN HOLDINGS-2250 units; DAARCOMMS PLC-1,250 units;

DANGOTE FLOUR, 600 units.

Till date I have not heard or received dividends for these shares bought through Quantum Securities Ltd.

Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem, Ogwashi-Ukwu