Tinubu Captures FCT Satellite Towns’ Water Project in 2026 Budget 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has included part of the funding of contract for the provision of water to some of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) satellite towns in the 2025 national budget which has been passed.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists after inspection tour of the International Conference Centre and a major road project at Life Camp.

The minister noted that the contract for the provision of water to some of the communities in the Area Councils formed part of the agreement he signed recently in China.

He added that the budget had also been included in FCT’s statutory budget presently before the National Assembly.

“We believe that next week, we will be invited for defence. This is a critical project for Mr. President.

“As I mentioned earlier, part of our inauguration this second year is the Abuja city water supply. Part of it will be done along the airport road. But having done that, what about the satellite towns?” He said.

He added that in line with the directive of the President, the Satellite Towns’ water scheme will start with Bwari, Karu, and part of Kubwa.

He said the procurement process was currently with the Bureau of Public Procurement, while the company assigned for the project was CGC, that is doing the Greater Abuja Water Supply.

“Things are moving on well, thanks to God. But all this is also because we have strong support from Mr. President. So, be assured that things are going on well. We are very happy,” he said.

He stressed that 85 per cent of the budget component would be earmarked for completing ongoing projects, while 15 per cent will be for new projects.

He explained that the intention of the administration is not to award new projects but to complete the existing ones, for them not be abandoned.

“A lot of people have asked us to allocate funds to healthcare, education, and other areas. First of all, there are also projects ongoing in the health sector. So, when they say projects, it doesn’t mean only road infrastructure.

“Education and healthcare are part of the ongoing projects, particularly in education. If you see the number of schools being renovated, you’ll understand that education has a significant allocation in the budget, not less than ₦100 billion to N140 billion,” he declared.