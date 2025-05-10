NAF Strengthens Collaboration with Army to Enhance Counter-Terrorism Strategies

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to deepen collaboration with the Nigerian Army to recalibrate its operational strategies and counter Nigeria’s evolving security threats.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, stated that a key feature of this recalibration is the seamless integration of manned and unmanned aerial platforms, enhanced communication systems, and real-time data links to boost situational awareness and enable faster, precision-based decision-making.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, made this disclosure while addressing participants of Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) Course 9/2025 in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Military Strategic Leadership in Air Operations: My Perspective’, Air Marshal Abubakar outlined the NAF’s enhanced Concept of Operations (CONOPS), tailored to deliver decisive and synchronised effects in joint military campaigns.

According to him, “To enhance our CONOPS to address emerging security challenges, we will work towards the seamless integration of both manned and unmanned air assets to achieve decisive airpower effects.”

Providing additional insight, the CAS said, “This approach ensures greater agility and responsiveness in joint operations. A core component of this operational enhancement is synergy with sister services, particularly the Nigerian Army.”

Air Marshal Abubakar highlighted the Air Warfare and Doctrine Centre-led Air-to-Ground Integration (AGI) initiative, which now serves as a critical framework for harmonising air and land operations.

He noted that their enhanced CONOPS would feature better synergy, interoperability, and effectiveness with sister services in joint operations.

He stressed that the NAF remains committed to leading in air-to-ground integration to ensure coordinated and efficient battlefield outcomes.

The CAS further underscored the tangible gains made in ongoing missions, notably operations in the North-east and North-west.

“In the past year alone, the Air Component of the Northeast Operation conducted 1,026 sorties, encompassing intensive Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Air Interdiction, and Armed Reconnaissance missions. These operations amassed over 2,236 flight hours and have played a vital role in restoring peace across several troubled local government areas within the theatre,” the CAS said.

Noting that the Northwest Operation has reported a significant impact in Sectors 1 and 2, Abubakar said, “Since June 2023, air-ground synergy has led to the neutralisation of multiple insurgent and bandit leaders and the destruction of over 265 terrorist hideouts in Sector 1 alone. In Sector 2, joint efforts have neutralised more than 1,150 terrorists and destroyed 404 criminal structures.”

These achievements, the CAS noted, are proof of the benefits of jointness in Nigeria’s counterinsurgency operations.

“This is a defining moment for our Armed Forces. A unified operational culture marked by collaboration, agility, and technological innovation. Jointness is no longer optional; it is the operational reality we must fully embrace to safeguard our nation,” he said.

The NAF’s enhanced CONOPS, boosting synergy with the Nigerian Army, is poised to deliver lasting peace and security for Nigeria.