Showmax Originals in AMVCA 2025 Race: Who Will Clinch the Win?

As anticipation builds for the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), Showmax is firmly in the mix with three standout Nigerian Originals securing eight nominations across six categories.

Known for consistently investing in African storytelling, Showmax returns to the AMVCA stage this year with a strong showing. But the question on everyone’s mind remains: which of these titles will take home a win?

One of Showmax’s most recognised entries this year is ‘Princess on a Hill.’ The drama scored nominations in major categories, including Best Scripted Series, Best Writing in a TV Series, and multiple acting nods. Bimbo Manuel secured nominations for Best Lead Actor, while Efa Iwara is in the running for Best Supporting Actor.

The series follows Zara Osara, a reality show winner who suddenly finds herself at the helm of a powerful corporation, navigating influence, ambition, and hidden agendas. With its sharp writing and high-stakes narrative, ‘Princess on a Hill’ has positioned itself as a strong AMVCA contender.

Another nominated Showmax Nigerian Original, ‘Cheta M,’ has been praised for its nuanced storytelling and emotional depth. Nominated for both Best Scripted Series and Best Writing for Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi, the series weaves together themes of identity and generational legacy in a way that feels both intimate and universally relatable, and its writing strength may well give it an edge with the judges.

On the unscripted front, ‘Style Magnate’ is representing the lifestyle genre with a nomination for Best Unscripted Series. With its vibrant take on fashion, culture, and personality, the show brings a different energy to this year’s lineup, one that reflects Showmax’s growing focus on varied, genre-diverse programming.

These nominations come at a time when streaming platforms are earning increased recognition in award spaces traditionally dominated by linear TV. While Showmax isn’t the only digital-first platform on this year’s nominee list, its presence in major categories speaks to a larger trend, one where audiences and judges alike are embracing streaming originals as serious creative contenders.

Whether it’s the emotionally layered drama of ‘Cheta M,’ the high-stakes family tension in ‘Princess on a Hill,’ or the cultural flair of ‘Style Magnate,’ each title tells a uniquely African story, and each has earned its place in the AMVCA spotlight.