Senate Passes Two Outstanding Tax Reform Bills

•Sets up c’ttee to reconcile differences with reps version

•Tinubu seeks confirmation for three devt commissions’ nominees

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate yesterday passed the remaining tax reform bills after it completed the clause-by-clause consideration of the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill and the Nigeria Tax Bill at the Committee of the Whole.

The development came barely 24 hours after the upper chamber passed two of the tax reform legislations, namely the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2025 and the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill 2025.

Besides, the Red Chamber expunged contentious areas in the two legislations and set up a conference committee to reconcile the differences in the Senate version and the one already passed by the House of Representatives.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, commended the lawmakers for their sacrifice in ensuring that the tax system in Nigeria meets international standards.

Addressing journalists after the plenary, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, explained that his panel did its best to ensure the taxation system in Nigeria meets international standards.

He said: “What we did was to look at the tax bills and do the needful. President Tinubu brought the tax reform bills to see how his government could bring economic development. We underwent a public hearing and had a retreat with 76 organisations present.

“Religious leaders and other relevant stakeholders were also in attendance. We also agreed that the Nigerian Revenue Service will need at least six directors.”

Musa said the senators recommended that the president needs to appoint a chairman and create an ombudsman to arbitrate and adjudicate on tax-related matters.

He harped on the need for the establishment of a tax tribunal, which he said cannot be overemphasised.

“It is not a court of record. We have looked at the issue of VAT, collection of taxes, development levy and inheritance tax which had been expunged. I believe Nigerians will see something nice from this. We also commend the president for giving a level playing field to all,” he said.

He said the conference committee would reconcile the amendments carried out by both chambers of the National Assembly,

Members of the conference committee are: Senators Abba Moro, Abdulaziz Yari, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Yahaya Abdullahi, Sani Musa, Adetokubo Abiru, Joel-Thomas Onowakpo, Asuquo Ekpenyong, Jim Kuta, Gbenga Daniel, Osita Izunaso, Solomon Adeola, Adams Oshiomhole, Babangida Uba, Mohammed Monguno.

Meanwhile, Tinubu yesterday asked the senate to screen and confirm nominees for the South-West Development Commission (SWDC), the North-Central Development Commission (NCDC), and the South-South Development Commission (SSDC).

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Akpabio, during plary.

The regional commissions were established to accelerate infrastructural development, stimulate economic activities, and improve social welfare in their respective geopolitical zones. Each commission will operate with legislative oversight from the National Assembly.

Tinubu said his request for confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the constitutional requirements for the commissions.

He nominated 18 individuals for the South-west, led by a former Senator from Ekiti State, Olubunmi Adetunbi as Chairman and Charles Akinola as Managing Director.

Other members are, Bolaji Ariyo, Joseph olugbenga, Scholastica Omoworare, Olumuyiwa Olabimtan, Adewinle Martins, Ibrahim Olaifa, Kabiru Lakwaya, Abdul Adamu a retired general, Arinola Fagbemi, Ukoha Onyekwere, Howell Ihenacho, Olugbenga Olufehinti, Tele Ogunjobi, Funmilayo Tejuosho, Fatai Ibikunle and Lateef Ajijola.

The Board of the North-Central Development Commission (NCDC) will be chaired by Cosmas Akiyir, with Tsenyil Yiltsen as Managing Director.

Others are, Dauda Kigbu, Zakari Jikantoro, Suleiman Ali, Bunmi Olusona, Umar Mantu, Atotse Abraham, Solomon Adodo, Abdulkadir Usman, Habu Mamman, Atinuke Owolabi, Rachel Nse, Boniface Izziogu, James Uloko, Princess Ajanah Bilgis Sani, Aishatu Ibrahim and Muhammad Bashar.

For the South-South Development Commission, Hon Chibudom Nwuche was nominated as Chairman, with Usoro Offiong Akpabio as Managing Director.

After reading the president’s request, the senate president referred them to relevant committees for screening and confirmation.