On 25th Anniversary, Gates Foundation to Double Philanthropic Spending by 2045 in Historic Commitment to Global Health, Equity

In a bold move to accelerate its mission of saving lives and ending poverty, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has announced plans to spend more than $200 billion over the next 20 years—doubling its lifetime giving—before officially sunsetting operations in 2045.

The announcement, made yesterday by foundation chair Bill Gates on the organisation’s 25th anniversary, marks the largest philanthropic commitment in modern history. It signals a new phase of intensified action and urgency to confront the world’s most pressing health and development challenges.

“There are too many urgent problems to solve for me to hold onto resources that could be used to help people,” Gates wrote in a personal post shared on the foundation’s platform. “That is why I have decided to give my money back to society much faster than I had originally planned. I will give away virtually all my wealth through the Gates Foundation over the next 20 years to the cause of saving and improving lives around the world.”

An Accelerated Mission

The change comes with a significant revision to the foundation’s charter, which had previously stipulated that it would wind down operations 20 years after Gates’ death. Now, with the approval of its board of directors, the foundation will sunset by 2045—regardless of Gates’ lifespan.

“A few years ago, I began to rethink that [timeline],” Gates explained. “More recently, with the input from our board, I now believe we can achieve the foundation’s goals on a shorter timeline, especially if we double down on key investments and provide more certainty to our partners.”

While the foundation’s core strategies remain unchanged, the accelerated spend-down aims to deepen progress in three primary areas: ending preventable deaths of mothers and babies, eliminating deadly infectious diseases for the next generation, and lifting millions out of poverty and into prosperity.

From Historic Impact to Ambitious Future

Since its inception in 2000, the Gates Foundation has spent over $100 billion on global health and development efforts—largely funded by Gates and long-time supporter Warren Buffett. These investments have helped save an estimated 82 million lives, thanks in part to the foundation’s support of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

“During the first 25 years of the Gates Foundation—powered in part by the generosity of Warren Buffett—we gave away more than $100 billion,” Gates noted. “Over the next two decades, we will double our giving. The exact amount will depend on the markets and inflation, but I expect the foundation will spend more than $200 billion between now and 2045. This figure includes the balance of the endowment and my future contributions.”

In that time, the foundation and its partners have developed over 100 innovations—from vaccines and diagnostic tools to treatments—tailored for low- and middle-income countries. Now, hundreds more are in the pipeline, primed to transform global health outcomes if scaled effectively.

Rising Needs, New Tools

This new funding commitment comes amid troubling stagnation—and in some areas, regression—in global health indicators. Amid rising geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, many governments have slashed foreign aid budgets, threatening support for millions of vulnerable people.

At the same time, scientific and technological breakthroughs—from next-generation vaccines to artificial intelligence—are creating unprecedented opportunities to accelerate progress.

“The needs at this time are greater than any we’ve seen in the lifetime of the foundation, but the achievements of the past 25 years have shown that tremendous progress is still possible,” said Mark Suzman, CEO and board member of the Gates Foundation. “That’s why, in the next two decades, working in close collaboration with our partners, we’ll deploy these new innovations and apply 25 years of learnings and progress to making an even bigger difference.”

Gates himself remains optimistic about humanity’s capacity to solve its most enduring challenges. “The truth is, there have never been more opportunities to help people live healthier, more prosperous lives,” he said. “Advances in technology are happening faster than ever, especially with artificial intelligence on the rise. Even with all the challenges that the world faces, I’m optimistic about our ability to make progress—because each breakthrough is yet another chance to make someone’s life better.”

Supporting the Next Generation

Beyond immediate health and development goals, the Gates Foundation’s expanded focus includes strengthening the institutions and sectors that will outlast its own timeline.

These include- Enhancing pathways to opportunity for U.S. students; Building robust digital public infrastructure to expand financial and social services; Exploring AI applications to boost efficiency and equity in health, education, and agriculture; and Advancing gender equality to ensure women and girls can access education, healthcare, and financial resources.

“The work of making the world better is and always has been a group effort,” Gates added. “I am proud of everything the foundation accomplished during its first 25 years, but I also know that none of it would have been possible without fantastic partners. I believe we can leave the next generation better off and better prepared to fight the next set of challenges.”

Earlier this year, the foundation unveiled its largest-ever annual budget, targeting $9 billion in global disbursements beginning in 2026—yet another signal of its expanded scale and ambition.

About the Gates Foundation

Headquartered in Seattle, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the world’s largest philanthropic organisations, guided by the belief that every life has equal value. In partnership with governments, multilateral institutions, nonprofits, and the private sector, it works to improve health outcomes, lift people out of poverty, and expand access to opportunity and education, particularly for the world’s poorest populations.

