Ikorodu Agog for Spires 5-Aside Tourney Divisional Qualifiers 

After a highly successful tournament in Ikeja which produced Wasola FC, Blood and Sand, and Amsterdam FA as the qualified teams from the division, the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament Season 2 divisional qualifying train is set for its next stop in Ikorodu.

With Eight accredited teams set to battle for the three available slots in the division, hostilities will get on the way by 12:PM on Saturday May 10th at Deeonis Football Court, Ota-Ona, Ikorodu.

In the fixtures slated for Match-day 1, Better Tomorrow ISA will lock-horns against Marine Boyz in the opening match, while Diamond FC will file out against New Generation FC in the second game.

Action resumes again on Sunday May 11th. Orion & Leon FC will square up against Opopo Ona-Iwa Mimo FC, while Evagrine FC will hope to secure a win against Oladunjoye FC in the second match of the day.

The Programme Manager, of the Spires 5-Aside Tournament, Mr. Akin Odunsi, said all arrangements have been completed to ensure an hitch-free tournament in Ikorodu.

In his words: “We had a splendid event in Ikeja and we hope to leverage on it as we envisage another successful tournament in the OGA division of Ikorodu”.

“The football community in Ikorodu is very impressive and we are working closely with the Divisional Football Association (DFA) to create a coterie engagement and social interaction around the tournament before, during and after the matches”. Akin added.

Aside securing a spot in the 16- team tournament, the first placed winner in each of the divisional qualifiers will receive the sum of N500,000, the first runner-up will pocket N300,000, while the third placed side will get the sum of N100,000 as prize money.

Sixteen teams across the five divisions of Lagos will compete in the 2025 Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tourney. Three teams will qualify from each division, as well as the overall best loser across board.