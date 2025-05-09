CRC Credit Bureau Appoints Onwude Non-Executive Director

Segun James

The CRC Credit Bureau has announced the appointment of Mr. Charles Onwude as a Non-Executive Director on its Board. His appointment has been confirmed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to a statement, the appointment further strengthens CRC’s commitment to corporate governance and strategic growth.

Onwude, joins the Board as the representative of Stanbic IBTC and Standard Chartered Bank, bringing with him over 22 years of extensive experience in business and risk management, corporate affairs, and financial strategy.

A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), Onwude holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Lagos and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics (Second Class Upper Honors) from the same institution.

His career spans key leadership roles, including his current position as General Manager, Head of Country Risk & Corporate Affairs at Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Speaking on the appointment, the Chairman, Board of Directors of CRC Credit Bureau, Mr. Joel Owoade, expressed enthusiasm about Onwude’s addition to the Board.

“We are delighted to welcome Charles Onwude to the CRC Board. His deep expertise in risk management and financial strategy will be instrumental in guiding CRC’s operations and reinforcing our commitment to excellence in the credit reporting industry,” he added.