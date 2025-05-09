ASP Summit 4.0 to Focus on Money, Innovation, Global Opportunity 

Africa Soft Power, a pan-African movement designed to accelerate the continent’s development by leveraging its creative, knowledge, and digital economies, is set to host the fourth edition of its flagship convening; the Africa Soft Power (ASP) Summit 4.0, in Nairobi, Kenya, from May 21st –25th, 2025.

This year’s theme ‘Africa’s Growth Engine: Aligning the Flow of Money, Innovation, and Global Opportunities,’ will bring together high-level stakeholders from across business, finance, media, entertainment, technology, government, and development to explore how Africa’s creative, digital and knowledge sectors can power the next wave of continental growth.

“Too often, Africa’s creative and digital sectors are overlooked in traditional economic policy and capital conversations,” said the Founder and Convener of Africa Soft Power, Dr. Nkiru Balonwu.

“But in an era shaped by AI, climate disruption and shifting socio-political power, our creative and tech ecosystems aren’t just cultural or soft, they are strategic. They offer the world new thinking, new models, and new pathways forward. That’s what this summit is about: showing that Africa is not just participating in the future, we are helping shape it.”

The five-day programme will feature three integrated events; the Remarkable African Women’s Leadership Conference, powered by African Women on Board (AWB), to advance the visibility and perspectives of African women in global discourse; Creative & Innovative Industries Conference (CII), a high-level convening spotlighting the intersection of creativity and commerce, and the private sector’s role in driving Africa’s digital, creative, and knowledge economies; and the Africa Soft Power Gala, a celebration of African excellence across art, fashion, film, media and technology.

Registration has opened on the Africa Soft Power website where relevant information on attending, speaking or partnering with the summit is available.