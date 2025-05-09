A Man Who Can’t Fix LP Crisis Has No Solution to Nigeria’s Problems, Akpabio Tells Obi

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday took on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, for saying that the labour of past Nigeria’s heroes were now in vain with the current state of the country’s democracy.

Obi had in his speech at the Special Valedictory Session and Day of Tribute held in honour of the late Niger Delta Leader and statesman, Pa Edwin Clark, on Wednesday, was quoted to have declared that the the socio-economic challenges in the country had clearly shown that the labour of past Nigerian heroes were in vain.

He was quoted to have said, “I spoke a few days ago and people said I’m demarketing Nigeria. When is speaking the truth become de-marketing Nigeria? The World Bank has just shown that 75% of Nigerians in rural areas are poor.

“Is the World Bank demarketing Nigeria. UNICEF two days ago released that Nigerians now have over two million malnourished children, the second highest in the world. Are they de-marketing Nigeria?”

“Let’s tell the truth. Their labour is in vain. We have a country now that is not democratic. We are not a democratic country,” Obi stated.

But Akpabio during the Valedictory Session organized by the Senate on Thursday disagreed with Obi who said the LP former presidential candidate should be patriotic by projecting Nigeria in positive light.

He said when the late Clark was the federal commissioner, the deceased introduced the handshake across the Niger, an arrangement he added, united our people today.

He said, “In the minds of the people, it clearly shows that the efforts that he made were and could never have been in vain.

“It is wrong for those who are aspiring to be presidential candidates to cause division with their mouths using the social media.

“Tell them to resolve the small party crisis they have before they come to talk about the larger Nigeria.

“I am saying this because I understand that just yesterday, one of the presidential aspirants, Peter Obi, said that the labour of our leaders, who had passed on, were in vain.

“Their labour were not in vain. The mere fact that Nigeria is still standing together shows clearly that their labour is not in vain.

“The fact that Nigeria is still together today is an indication that our leaders efforts were not in vain. Many countries have been fragmented.

“Nigeria, despite our difficulties, God has kept us together because of the voices of people like by Pa Edwin Clark.

“So clearly, his labour and labour of other compatriots were not in vain.

Akpabio said, “Pa Clark was very active in service and so they couldn’t have known some of the things he did that we are remembering today.

“Yet, when somebody makes a statement that the labour of our past leaders are in vain. I beg to disagree. Let Peter Obi show leadership, like Edwin Clark did.

He should start by resolving first, the crisis in the Labour Party. A man who wants to run Nigeriae has one of the the smallest parties in Nigeria. He cannot even resolve the crisis in that Labour Party. Is it the crisis of Boko Haram you will come and resolve.

“I would like us to be known for what we did when we had the opportunities.”

The Senate President in his tribute titled, “Sunset of an era” said Clark produced Joseph Wayas as Senate President and 45 years after another Senate President has been produced from the region.

He described Clark as a lion in the Nigerian political forest who spoke when darkness would have shrouded him.

He said his voice was felt across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

He said Clark was always advocating that every Nigerian from anywhere should enjoy equity and justice

He lent his wisdom to all those in power across all generations.

He said the greatness of Clark was that he was a man who lived by his conviction even in the face of attacks.

Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, said Clark served the country meritoriously and stood for his people.

Barau said, “He was a nationalist. Forget about the fact that he was always talking about his own nation, about the Niger Delta.

“He lived a life of being in the forefront for people at home and the entire country. We missed him, and we shall always miss him. One thing is that, let us take a cue from him.”

Senator Seriake Dickson said Clark lived a dignified life since his days as student leader to when he breathe his last.

Dickson said he attended a school built by Clark. He urged the elite to emulate the ideals of the late Clark by working for the survival of Nigeria.

Senantors Joel Onawakpo Thomas, Orji Uzor Kalu, Sani Musa, Solomon Lalong, Abdul Ningi, Adams Oshiomhole advocated a higher national honour for Clark with a major street or an institution named after him.

Those who were in the Senate Chamber to honour the late Clark were, Senators James Manager, Florence Ita Giwa and Emmanuel Essien, the children of the deceased among others.