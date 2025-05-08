Transnational Organised Crime: Police Nab Two Human Traffickers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police have apprehended two internationally wanted fugitives, Felix Omoregie, a suspected ring leader of a human trafficking syndicate wanted by Belgian authorities, and Okwudili Ezeje, a key member of a Dubai-based armed robbery gang.

A statement by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, noted that Felix Omoregie, the alleged mastermind of a large-scale human trafficking operation, had been declared wanted by the Belgian authorities through an INTERPOL Red Notice issued on 19 December 2023, and was arrested in Benin, Edo State, following diligent intelligence and enforcement efforts by police operatives.

Adejobi revealed that the suspected human trafficker is scheduled to be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Benin.

The Force Spokesperson revealed that Omoregie is accused of trafficking young Nigerian women, including minors, to Italy and subsequently dispersing them across Europe for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

According to Adejobi, “Victims were subjected to voodoo-based oaths and psychological coercion, with fabricated debts ranging between €20,000 and €50,000 used to manipulate and control them. His criminal network involved handlers in Brussels and France who managed the victims’ activities and remitted proceeds to him.

“”Following a conviction in absentia in Belgium in 2021 for multiple counts of aggravated human trafficking and criminal organisation leadership, Omoregie fled to Nigeria. Upon his arrest, a search of his premises revealed incriminating materials, including a photocopy of a passport intended for a planned relocation to Canada.”

In a separate operation, the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, apprehended 37-year-old Okwudili Sabastine Ezeje at a hideout in Nsukka, Enugu State.

The police said that Ezeje is wanted by authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a series of serious crimes, including armed robbery, cultism, drug trafficking, and other organised criminal activities.

“Intelligence gathered reveals that Ezeje continued to coordinate criminal operations remotely from Nigeria. He has been directly linked to several high-profile robberies in Dubai and Sharjah, including an armed robbery at a grocery store in Dubai Mall, a targeted hit on Al Ansari Exchange in Jumeirah, and another heist at a Bureau de Change in Jebel Ali Village.

“The arrest was the result of strategic intelligence sharing and operational collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), and the Dubai Police,” the statement said.

The arraignment of Okwudili Ezeje, Adejobi said, is expected to take place shortly.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commends all operatives involved in these high-profile arrests for their professionalism, diligence, and dedication to upholding Nigeria’s international law enforcement obligations.

The Nigeria Police Force, he said, remains committed to enhancing its global policing partnerships and ensuring that fugitives find no safe haven within Nigeria’s borders.

Stressing that these arrests serve as a clear message that criminal elements, no matter how far they run or how long they hide, will be brought to justice, Egbetokun called on citizens to remain vigilant and cooperative in the fight against organised crime, both at home and abroad.