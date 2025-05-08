Lagos Marks 39 Buildings for Demolition

The Lagos State Government has marked 39 buildings in Eti-Osa Local Government Area for demolition over encroachment on the Right of Way (RoW).

The Commissioner For Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, made this known while speaking with journalists after a drainage enforcement inspection visit to Ikota River on Thursday.

Wahab said the buildings would be demolished because of their encroachment on the RoW of Ikota Riverbank.

He also issued indefinite quit notices to occupants of the affected properties, urging them to vacate and relocate their belongings before the demolition begins.

The affected buildings are in Oral Extension Estate and Westend, Mega Mond Estate at the Lekki axis of the state.

Tokunbo said 18 out of the 39 marked buildings were set for total demolition, adding that eight were for partial removal, while 13 other buildings would be completely brought down.

“We received several complaints. We have been on this for a while.

“We found out at the ministry level that while we were engaging to find a win-win solution that would mitigate environmental impact without heavily affecting the residents, some developers continued pushing back the RoW and altering the alignment of the Ikota River.

“So, we had a digital footprint of the situation, and we had to come there today. What we met on the ground is not good at all,” he said.

He added that the ministry had previously visited Oral Estate, saying that the current situation was far worse than what was observed last year.

The commissioner, however, faulted some developers of continuing construction while engaging the government in talks for a resolution.

“We need to keep telling our people. You don’t put money over humanity. What they are doing is about self-interest, and it’s painful.

“For some of those who developed those places, I am going to keep telling them that this is not going to work.

“But bear in mind, you can’t also let people go through pain. Those tenants like you saw, it was emotional for some of us here.

“But that should not also cloud our sense of reasoning and fairness. So, we’ll have a win-win situation,” he said.

Wahab added that while they were engaging the government, they were pushing back the RoW, which was not a good one.

“It shows that while they are engaging the government to find a win-win solution, to redesign some of their primary alignments and secondary collectors, they were also going to push further back the RoW for the Ikota River and that is not good for anybody.

“So, we’ve called the machines in, and then we have asked them to tuck all the walls and then push them back from further encroachment.

“We also visited Westend and Mega Mount, where we saw reclamation activities beyond the approved limits,” he said.

He said there was a need for proper drainage clearance and Environmental Impact Assessment documents for any reclamation projects, warning that further violations would not be tolerated.

“We have asked them to stop pushing back the sand and submit the necessary documents. If they don’t comply, we will wield the big stick,” he said.

On the number of affected buildings, Wahab said that 18 buildings were located along the first stretch, with another 13 after the canal.

“At Westend Estate, eight buildings are marked for demolition.

“We will come back and see how far we’ve gone. So, the notice is not timed. Like I’m telling them, just find a way to move your things, and then we’ll have a balance,” he said. (NAN)