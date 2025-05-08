Guinness Brings Premier League Trophy to Nigeria

As part of its commitment to provide its consumers and Nigerian football fans with unmatched experiences and memories, Guinness™ Nigeria, in partnership with the Premier League™, yesterday announced that it is bringing the prestigious English Premier League trophy to Nigeria.

This visit will see the trophy visit Enugu on May 16th and Lagos on May 17th & 18th; providing football fans the opportunity to interact up close and personal, with the ultimate prize of the best football league in the world.

The three-day, two-city tour will provide football fans around the world with a chance to be in proximity of the iconic Premier League™ Trophy and the heroes of the game.

Both iconic cities- will also host Guinness™ MatchDay events; an elevated football viewing experience featuring multiple viewing screens to ensure fans don’t miss a moment, a replay and highlight corners with noise cancellation headsets. Also, an iconic 360-degree Guinness™ bar will be serving an array of Guinness™ inspired cocktails, on-site customization of football jerseys, and other wonderful experiences that puts fans at the center of the football action.

Marketing Director, Guinness Nigeria, Olayinka Bakare, further reiterated this: ”Our association with Football is a key platform to engage & elevate the experiences of our consumers.

“This is more than a tour. It is an iconic, unmissable experience. Besides the unique excitement of seeing the Premier League™ silverware in Nigeria, it’s about celebrating football’s power to unite us, whilst delivering unmatched football moments that only Guinness™ can offer.”