  • Thursday, 8th May, 2025

Guinness Brings Premier League Trophy to Nigeria

Featured | 1 hour ago

As part of its commitment to provide its consumers and Nigerian football fans with unmatched experiences and memories, Guinness™ Nigeria, in partnership with the Premier League™, yesterday announced that it is bringing the prestigious English Premier League trophy to Nigeria.

This visit will see the trophy visit Enugu on May 16th and Lagos on May 17th & 18th; providing football fans the opportunity to interact up close and personal, with the ultimate prize of the best football league in the world. 

The three-day, two-city tour will provide football fans around the world with a chance to be in proximity of the iconic Premier League™ Trophy and the heroes of the game.

Both iconic cities- will also host Guinness™ MatchDay events; an elevated football viewing experience featuring multiple viewing screens to ensure fans don’t miss a moment, a replay and highlight corners with noise cancellation headsets. Also, an iconic 360-degree Guinness™ bar will be serving an array of Guinness™ inspired cocktails, on-site customization of football jerseys, and other wonderful experiences that puts fans at the center of the football action.

Marketing Director, Guinness Nigeria, Olayinka Bakare, further reiterated this: ”Our association with Football is a key platform to engage & elevate the experiences of our consumers. 

“This is more than a tour. It is an iconic, unmissable experience. Besides the unique excitement of seeing the Premier League™ silverware in Nigeria, it’s about celebrating football’s power to unite us, whilst delivering unmatched football moments that only Guinness™ can offer.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.