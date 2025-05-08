Gov Mbah Inaugurates NITDA Regional Office in Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah has inaugurated the South East zonal office of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, saying it would open a new horizon for the youths of the region and move the nation closer to diversifying the economy.

Commissioning the office located at Nigeria Construction and Furniture Company (NCFC) Building at Onitsha Road, GRA, Enugu, Mbah commended the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, for the initiative, promising close collaboration with the Ministry and Agency.

“The call to diversify our economy, both at the national and the subnational levels has never been more compelling than now; and there are a few sectors that hold the opportunities for us to accomplish that like the information and technology space.

“But, just having the opportunity without bringing them to fruition won’t just cut it for us. The fact that opportunity exists, we must then take steps; and for me, I think that is what this NITDA presence in Enugu represents.

“It is an opportunity for our teeming young people to have the platform to imbue themselves with lifelong skillsets that would prepare them for the dynamic global workplace of today and tomorrow,” he stated.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, expressed delight at what he described as an extraordinary technological revolution in Enugu State, saying the NITDA South East Zonal Office would serve as a permanent bridge between national policy and local potential.

“In just under two years, this state has emerged as one of Nigeria’s most promising frontiers for innovation. What we are witnessing here is not just progress—it is momentum; and I am proud that today, we are adding fuel to that momentum.

“This commissioning of the NITDA Regional Office in Enugu is far more than the opening of a building. It is the establishment of a permanent bridge between national policy and local potential.

“It is a strategic move under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu — a commitment to decentralising opportunity, deepening inclusion, and unlocking the full power of Nigeria’s digital economy across every region.

“By placing NITDA closer to the people, right here in the South East, we are saying clearly: no region should have to wait for innovation to reach them. Innovation must grow with them.

“This new office will serve as an engine room for digital skills development, through programs like the Three Million Technical Talent initiative; support for startups and indigenous tech solutions; regulatory advisory to help businesses thrive within the frameworks that protect Nigerians; and closer partnerships with state governments, academia, and the private sector. And there is no better place to launch this than in Enugu — a state that is not only dreaming of the future, but building it.

“I want to commend Governor Peter Mbah for proving what determined, technology-focused governance can achieve in such a short time. We are not just here to witness Enugu’s transformation. We are here to amplify it,” he said.

Tijani enjoined the young people of the South East region to grab the opportunities presented by the new office.

“To our young innovators, developers, and entrepreneurs – you now have a home in NITDA. Use it. Grow through it; and let it become the platform from which your ideas reach the world.

“Together, we will ensure that the story of Nigeria’s digital economy is not written from one place — it will be co-authored in every corner of this nation, and Enugu is leading the way,” he added.

The commissioning was also witnessed by the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, among other dignitaries.