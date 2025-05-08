Blame keeps us trapped in the past, pointing fingers instead of finding answers. Progress begins when we trade blame for responsibility, empathy, and a commitment to move forward together.

I once taught a young girl who was quite brilliant; she was curious, hardworking, and full of promise. But at home, her dreams were interrupted. Her parents didn’t believe academic success was worth encouraging for her at that age.

Instead, they gave her rules that pulled her away from her books. Chores were usually timed during her study hours, no light for night reading, and constant discouragement. She came to school almost every day with incomplete home work accompanied with one excuse or the other. Watching her struggle in silence broke my heart. She had so much potential, yet her environment did everything to dim her light.

Stories like hers are more common than we’d like to admit, and they reflect deeper issues within our education system.

The recently released JAMB results once again brings this reality to the surface. The outcomes are not just numbers; rather, they’re a mirror showing us the consequences of years of neglect and misplaced priorities.

Education, which should be the foundation of national growth, has suffered deeply.

Another trend that worries me is the pressure some parents place on schools for double promotions.

While the intent may be good as they perceived, skipping foundational learning stages often leaves children struggling in higher classes, unprepared and overwhelmed.

Learning is not a race. Every child deserves the chance to grasp each level thoroughly before moving on.

Even more concerning is the hidden and sometimes open support for exam malpractice. Lobbying for children to pass at all costs sends the wrong message, that integrity and hard work don’t matter. In trying to help, we may be doing more harm than good. It’s time we rethink our collective approach.

Let’s support learning, not shortcuts.

Let’s build an education system where every child, regardless of background, can truly thrive.The future we want starts with the education we give today.

Grace Ehi Ekainu, an educator and creative writer, Kano State