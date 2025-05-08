Council Polls: Sanusi Meets Ojokoro APC Leaders, Receives Oba Orile Alagbado’s Royal Blessings

In continuation of his consultations with critical and relevant stakeholders in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, the leading chairmanship aspirant, Mobolaji Sanusi, has met with the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sanusi’s meeting with the party leadership and ward leaders is coming on the heels of his emergence as the party’s consensus candidate for the forthcoming council elections.

Sanusi, a former Managing Director of Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), was accorded a tumultuous welcome by party faithful, who had awaited his presence at the meeting convened by the party Chairman, Jelili Oseni, at the party secretariat.

The meeting was to explain his transformational plans for the LCDA to the leaders. He told the leaders that his aspiration was hinged on his desire to institutionalise effective governance at the grassroots.

He assured the leaders that he would prioritise provision and enhancement of basic social amenities such as road infrastructure, primary healthcare and education facilities, among others, describing these as the bedrock of a thriving local government.

The chairmanship aspirant, while noting the importance of youth empowerment and regular community engagement, said he would introduce smart and 21st century skill acquisition programmes, support for small businesses and inclusive governance to ensure fairness and equal share of dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of Ojokoro.

“It’s with honest motive that I put myself forward to serve as your servant-leader in Ojokoro. I’ve lived a longer and better part of my life in this council area and I know what each community lacks.

“My record during my stint as the MD of LASAA speaks for itself. With your support, we will institutionalise effective governance in Ojokoro and ensure our council area ranks high in terms of infrastructural development, provision of social amenities, youth and women empowerment, welfare, cultural promotion, among others, in the comity of council areas in the state and ultimately to complement,” he said.

Sanusi was accompanied to the meeting by prominent apex leaders, including Ipoola Omisore, Chief Oluyomi Olaogun, Otunba Aremu Akindele, Adisa Owolabi and Dr Idris Salako, among others, a move that lent further credence to his status as the party’s consensus candidate.

Meanwhile, Oba of Orile Alagbado Kingdom, Oba Adeshola Williams Tomia I, has endorsed the aspiration of Mobolaji Sanusi to become the next chairman of Ojokoro LCDA.

The endorsement and declaration of support was made on Tuesday when Sanusi, a one-time Managing Director of Lagos State Signage and Advertisements Agency (LASAA) paid homage to the revered traditional leader.

The monarch who expressed his delight at Sanusi’s visit affirmed Sanusi’s emergence as the consensus candidate of the ruling APC in the July 12 council polls.

He offered heartfelt prayers for Sanusi’s victory at the polls and success at the saddle urging him to honour his social contract with the good people of Ojokoro LCDA.

Oba Williams advised Sanusi to ensure, when he gets to office, he executes developmental projects that will outlive his administration and reposition Ojokoro LCDA as a model council area in the state.

In his response, Sanusi assured the monarch of his plan to serve Ojokoro selflessly and diligently.

Sanusi was accompanied to the palace by prominent apex leaders of the party which included Hon. Ipoola Omisore, Chief Oluyomi Olaogun, Hon. Adisa Owolabi and Dr Idris Salako, among others.