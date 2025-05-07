Stakeholders Express Concerns over Rise in Usage of e-Cigarette, Flavoured Vape Among Teenagers

*Urge FCCPC to issue guidelines to restrict use of harmful products

James Emejo in Abuja

Over 300 concerned Nigerians have signed a growing petition demanding urgent government action to address the alarming rise in e-cigarette and flavoured vape use among teenagers in the country.

The petition, titled, “Keep Vapes Away from Nigerian Kids,” is part of a World No Tobacco Day 2025 campaign, aimed at drawing attention to the health risks of vapes and flavored tobacco products, and the need for stronger laws to protect Nigerian children from accessing them.

At a press briefing held by members of the Voices for Tobacco, a community of concerned Nigerian tobacco control advocates, attention was drawn to the rising popularity of e-cigarettes, particularly among Nigerian children.

Flavoured nicotine products, brightly packaged and sold in flavors like strawberry, mint and mango, are being marketed to appeal to the youth.

Despite their sweet flavours and sleek designs, vapes and heated tobacco products remain unsafe.

Studies have shown they expose users to harmful chemicals like nicotine and formaldehyde, increasing the risks of lung and heart disease.

The growing availability of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco products, in addition to traditional cigarettes, has sparked concern among parents.

Research indicates that five million Nigerian youth are addicted to smoking, with 25,000 youth smoking each day – including children as young as 10 to 14 years old.

Speaking during the media engagement, President, Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOWMAN), State Chapter, Nimat Labaika, said, “Tobacco companies want to remain in business and they are doing everything to remain in business, including selling tobacco products to children.

“For us not to lose our future leaders, we have to collectively lend our voices and call on FCCPC to introduce guidelines to stop the sale to children.”

Also, mothers at the briefing also pointed to the absence of comprehensive legislation in Nigeria regulating the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes and flavoured tobacco.

Without urgent action, the public health crisis among young people is set to deepen, they said.

Stakeholders further charged the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to issue clear guidelines that can inform regulations restricting vape and e-cigarette sales to minors, “or else, be sanctioned for not doing its job”.

A parent maintained, “I believe that the FCCPC should be sanctioned to do their jobs to protect our children and enforce regulations against tobacco companies.”

Essentially, the campaign raised red flags over the increasing accessibility of vapes, e-cigarettes, shisha and other flavoured tobacco products among Nigerian youth.

Also speaking during the briefing, an advocate mentioned that an earlier investigation revealed the ease with which underaged youth buy tobacco products, which are restricted by law to people aged 18 and above.

Furthermore, Coordinator, Voices for Tobacco Control, Kenneth Kenas Anetor, called on the federal government to restrict the sale of e-cigarettes, vapes and flavored tobacco products to minors, regulate the marketing and distribution of flavoured tobacco and vape products, enforce stricter penalties for those selling to underage users.